Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis opens up about her and daughter Lou's recent health struggles

Rumer Willis is embracing motherhood in the best possible way, not only taking the time to dote over her newborn daughter, but also sharing her journey of ups and downs along the way.

The 35-year-old actress, the eldest of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughters, welcomed her first child, Louetta Isley Thomas, in April 2023 with partner Derek Richard Thomas.

On Instagram, the star shared a new update on her home life with her baby girl, revealing that both mom and daughter had already battled viruses at the start of the year.

"This year has already been a bit of a doozy health wise, Lou and I have struggled through two viruses just in this month and what I realize the universe was telling me was to slow down and focus on nourishing my immune system and my body," she penned.

She continued to explain that she relied on certain wellness brands and products that she had partnered with that not only helped them keep their health at safe levels, but also allowed her to prioritize their wellbeing.

"Remembering to do that is not always easy so finding ways that I can squeak it in with even the smallest amount of time is what I look for," Rumer explained.

"Another big thing as a new mom, my adrenals can get taxed very quickly from breastfeeding and running around chasing after Lou all day, plus I have always had high anxiety and stress. So I recently started taking [the brand's] adrenal tonic to help keep me nourished."

She broke down some of her favorite products that she used, and at one point, even called out her family for dipping in. "And the only reason the vitamin c and glutathione are not in the video is because my family hijacked my stash over the holidays, both of which I take everyday."

© Instagram Rumer gave birth to daughter Louetta Isley Thomas in April

Rumer then issued a challenge to her followers to join her, concluding with: "I challenge you to join me in taking the next 90 days to commit to your health and nourishing yourself this year."

At the start of the year, Rumer shared a reflective post looking back on some of the big milestones to come out of 2023, recapping the emotional highs of welcoming her daughter and the lows of seeing her father struggle through his frontotemporal dementia.

© Instagram The star has been incredibly open about her new life as a mom

"Last year was incredibly dynamic, I grew a human being, gave birth at home (with no drugs) surrounded by my family," she said, also talking about growing in her relationship with Derek, taking 6 AM ocean swims four times a week, becoming more comfortable in her own skin, and celebrating seven years of sobriety.

She revealed that she "wrote [lullabies] with my daughter's dad, shared moments of wonder at the tiny being who chose us, spent precious love filled moments with my Daddio, learned from my mama, celebrated my first Mother's Day and found strength in myself I didn't know existed and watched my daughter grow in front of my eyes.

"I don't know what this next year will bring but man I can't wait to see what's next."

