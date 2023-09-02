Bruce Willis' youngest daughters are so grown up as they enjoy beach day with sister Rumer

Bruce Willis' oldest daughter Rumer has shared an adorable series of pictures of his youngest girls, Mabel and Evelyn. The siblings hit the beach together, along with Rumer's baby girl, Louetta, and Rumer shared snaps of their special day together on Instagram.

In one picture, she wrapped an arm around 11-year-old Mabel who was almost as tall as her older sister, with the tween rocking a white swimsuit with a butterfly design. She also wore a backwards yellow baseball cap, to keep the sun off her head. Evelyn, nine, also appeared in a picture Rumer had taken, showing the young girl digging in the wet sand while wearing a long-sleeved red plaid swimsuit, and an orange and white cap with a smiling face emoji patched on the front.

© Instagram Rumer Willis poses with sister Mabel Willis

Rumer, who welcomed her baby girl in April 2023, wore lavender purple high waisted bikini bottoms and a color-block top of lavender and hot pink.

"I love you sweet Mabes," she captioned the Story with Mabel, and added to the second: "My tiny treasure Evs."

© Instagram Evelyn Willis playing in the sand on the beach

Bruce welcomed his youngest daughters with wife Emma Heming Willis, and the family have been making memories together as Emma, 45, a former model, now is Bruce's full-time caretaker ever since he was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, and later revealing that his condition had progressed, and he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

The family now live out of the spotlight, but Emma has continued to candidly give fans a glimpse into their real world, acknowledging in early August that she is "not good", while emphasizing her daily endeavor to discover "something beautiful".

"I know it looks like I'm out living my best life," she shared with fans. "I do that for myself, I do that for our two children and Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way. I'm not good. But I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family."

According to the Alzheimer's Association, FTD refers to a group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain's frontal lobes or its temporal lobes. The nerve cell damage caused by frontotemporal dementia leads to loss of function in these brain regions, which variably causes deterioration in behavior, personality, and/or difficulty with producing or comprehending language. Symptoms of FTD start gradually and progress steadily, and often include dramatic behavioral changes such as swearing, impaired judgment, emotional withdrawal from others, loss of energy, and less frequent speech. There are no specific treatments for FTD, which gets worse over time, with the speed of decline differing from person to person.

© Instagram Bruce has a gorgeous blended family

Bruce is also father to Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Demi Moore, and to whom he remains close to to this day.

He met his first grandchild, Louetta, on Father's Day this May, with Rumer captioning the emotional post: "Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life.

"His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa, I'm so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game."

