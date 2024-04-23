Rumer Willis embraces her 'mama curves' in stunning new bikini photos

Rumer Willis has been vocal about accepting her changing body following the birth of her first child, Louetta, on April 18, 2023.

The 35-year-old isn't hiding away her new physique and on Tuesday she embraced her "mama curves" by sharing a carousel of gorgeous photos of herself rocking a bikini.

Posing during her jungle vacation, Rumer looked beautiful wearing a brown bikini top that displayed her stomach.

She wore matching bottoms underneath a full-length patterned sarong and proudly showed off her slightly rounder tummy.

© Instagram Rumer is embracing her 'mama curves'

Rumer admitted she is still learning to accept her new body but wants to show her daughter what "unconditional self-love" looks like.

Captioning the stunning photos, she penned: "Leaning in to my mama curves in the jungle.

"It’s been a journey of continuous curiosity and growth to see how much room and acceptance I can give my body as it continues to shift and transform after birthing a little human."

She added: "I hope to continue feeling in my loving of myself in all the many shapes and sizes it will come in so I can show my daughter what unconditional self love and acceptance looks like."

© Instagram Rumer is embracing her changing figure

Earlier this month, Rumer shared a sweet post in which she celebrated feeling beautiful. "PSA: (not my birthday just feel stoked that I think I look good at 35)," she wrote alongside a makeup-free photo of herself.

"When you wake up at 35 and look in the mirror and [feel] beautiful. It's a day to celebrate," she continued.

"Some days I do and some I don't. But I want to celebrate the good ones cause I want Lou to see me celebrating it so she can learn to appreciate herself."

© Instagram Rumer is practising self-love and acceptance

Rumer added: "I feel beautiful in these pictures and I feel like myself without any makeup on and I feel more beautiful every day, especially when I look into my daughters face and I see so much of myself and her."

She concluded: "It helps me love myself a little bit more every day and [for] that I am endlessly grateful."

Rumer – who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore – welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, last April.

© Instagram Rumer feels beautiful at 35

Taking to Instagram to share her happy news, she posted a photo of her newborn daughter sleeping soundly alongside the caption: "Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, you are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th, you are more than we ever dreamed of."

Rumer and Derek announced her pregnancy in December 2022 with several baby bump photos, including one of her boyfriend kissing her pregnant belly.

They recently celebrated Louetta's first birthday and Rumer shared a throwback pic of her grinning ear-to-ear while in bed breastfeeding, which she captioned: "One whole year with you my girl."

© Instagram Rumer's daughter turned one on April 18

Louetta's full name, Louetta Isley, is a sweet nod Rumer landed on in honor of her father Bruce, and some of their favorite things.

In an Instagram Q&A last year, she shared: "I have always loved the name Lou so was thinking of that for both a boy or a girl, but when we found out she was a girl we came up with Louetta."

She ultimately revealed how the name is an amalgamation in honor of some of her and her dad's favorite singers: "Lou" for Louis Armstrong, "Etta" for Etta James, and "Isley" for The Isley Brothers.

