Bruce Willis' wife Emma reveals youngest daughter's sweet gift for famous dad amid dementia battle

Bruce Willis' daughters are always looking for ways to cheer their dad up as he continues to focus on his health in light of his dementia diagnosis.

The Die Hard actor is a true girl dad (of five!); he shares daughters Mabel Ray, 11, and Evelyn Penn, eight, with wife Emma Heming Willis, who he married in 2009, and daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29 with ex-wife Demi Moore, who he was with from 1988 until 2000.

Though the action star has largely retreated from public life in the last year, his wife Emma frequently shares updates on the family on social media, and her latest is just the sweetest.

The mom-of-two took to Instagram over the weekend to share a glimpse of what the Willis family got up to, which appears to have been some days well spent out in nature.

Per her posts on both her feed and on Instagram Stories, their days were filled with bike rides surrounded by scenic mountain views, strolls by the river, and scrounging for rocks.

The rock gathering proved to be rather successful, and Emma then shared a sweet video to her Instagram Stories where she showed off the rock her eight-year-old daughter picked up to take home to her dad.

© Instagram Evelyn knew exactly what her dad would love

"On our walk to the river Evelyn found the perfect rock for her dad," she wrote, flipping around the large stone on her hand.

While a rock might seem ordinary to some, Emma said Evelyn "knew" her dad would "appreciate" it, and endearingly added: "She knows him well," next to a pink heart emoji.

After she shared a slew of the photos from their weekend in a post, fans gushed over the glimpse, writing in the comments section under the post: "You are an intentional mom who seems to be ever present in the girls' lives. Thanks for letting us have a glimpse," and: "Cherish today! From one spouse caregiver to another! You are doing a great job!" as well as: "Making beautiful memories, love the rock," plus another fan wrote: "Looks like a great day with the gals! Love to the fam and hope Bruce is in good spirits."

© Instagram The Willis girls had a relaxing weekend outdoors

After their bike ride and stroll by the river, Emma then shared that the family went back home to BBQ their dinner, and shared another Instagram Story of some burgers getting cooked up on their grill.

© Instagram Bruce with his daughter Mabel, who is 11 years old

In February of this year, the Willis family announced that Bruce's previous aphasia diagnosis – which they had announced in April 2022 – had sadly worsened into a more specific diagnosis, frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

© Instagram The Willis-Heming-Moore family, from left: Emma, Evelyn, Tallulah, Bruce, Scout, Mabel, Demi, and Rumer

In a joint statement at the time, they wrote: "Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce's original diagnosis.

"A cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know."