I'm a busy doctor and this is how I maintain focus

Dr. Ifeoma Ejikeme is one of the most impressive and empowering women we know. Not only is she a prominent black female aesthetician, recently winning the award for the Best Aesthetic Doctor UK 2023, she is dedicated to promoting diversity and education in ethnic minority skin care.

As a leading light when it comes to championing diversity in aesthetics, we wanted to know how Dr. Ifeoma winds down amid her busy schedule – and it turns out her self-care routine is just as inspirational as her work life.

Dr. Ifeoma, you're so busy. What's the one thing you always make time for?

I truly believe in the importance of self-care and maintaining a balanced, healthy lifestyle. One of the things I love to treat myself to is a Pilates session. Typically, I schedule them after a busy day, to help with mindfulness and focus.

What do you love about Pilates?

"What truly contributes to my happiness is the rejuvenating feeling that Pilates brings. It's not just about physical fitness; it's a holistic experience that allows me to reconnect with myself. The controlled movements, deep breathing and mindful stretching help clear my mind, reduce stress, and enhance my overall well-being.

I love the sense of time just for myself during my Pilates session. In today's fast-paced world, it's crucial to have moments of mindfulness. Pilates provides that for me. It's like a reset button, allowing me to start each day with a fresh perspective.

Dr. Ifeoma Ejikeme likes to wind down after a busy day in her clinic

How often do you manage to fit in a Pilates class?

I make it a point to treat myself to Pilates sessions two or three times per week. A patient recommended it to me, as I used my upper body a lot at the Clinic. After trying it, I fell in love with the body-mind connection it brings.

In addition to Pilates, I also treat myself once a month to the Adonia Ultimate Facial treatment at Adonia Medical Clinic. It' great for another fantastic self-care experience, combining the science of skincare with relaxation and I see the results in my skin.

I believe in the holistic approach to self-care, and Adonia Medical Clinic strives to provide just that—a haven for rejuvenation and well-being.

