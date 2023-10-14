Victoria Beckham's 15 engagement rings now cost a staggering £34m - full price ranking

Beckham gets the boot from the Boss

David's mentor and 'father-figure' Sir Alex Ferguson accidentally threw a football boot which hit the footballer above his eyebrow after Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Arsenal during the fifth round of the FA Cup final in 2003.

David was "clinically depressed"

David faced death threats and abuse after being given a red card during the 1998 World Cup against Argentina – a move that many insisted cost England the game.

Posh and Becks changed David

Victoria was on fifth of the biggest girlband on the planet, so when they started dating, 'Posh and Becks' became a global phenomenon, something that Sir Alex said "changed" David.

The couple get candid

David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos and the media frenzy surrounding the story impacted their marriage. "We felt that we were not losing each other but drowning," said the footballer.

David almost misses Cruz's birth

Victoria said how husband David nearly missed the birth of their son, Cruz, in 2005 as he was attending a photoshoot with J-Lo and Beyonce. Fortunately, David made it in time.