Victoria Beckham's 15 engagement rings now cost a staggering £34m - full price ranking

Over 24 years of marriage, David Beckham has gifted his wife Victoria Beckham with some beautiful (and sometimes eye-wateringly expensive) jewellery.
This includes 15 engagement rings, starting with the marquise-cut diamond the former England football captain proposed with in 1998. After details of their engagement and wedding were covered in their new four-part Netflix documentary, we can't help but wonder exactly how much money the couple shelled out for the former Spice Girls star's gorgeous ring collection.
5 Revelations from the Beckham documentary
Beckham gets the boot from the Boss
David's mentor and 'father-figure' Sir Alex Ferguson accidentally threw a football boot which hit the footballer above his eyebrow after Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Arsenal during the fifth round of the FA Cup final in 2003.
David was "clinically depressed"
David faced death threats and abuse after being given a red card during the 1998 World Cup against Argentina – a move that many insisted cost England the game.
Posh and Becks changed David
Victoria was on fifth of the biggest girlband on the planet, so when they started dating, 'Posh and Becks' became a global phenomenon, something that Sir Alex said "changed" David.
The couple get candid
David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos and the media frenzy surrounding the story impacted their marriage. "We felt that we were not losing each other but drowning," said the footballer.
David almost misses Cruz's birth
Victoria said how husband David nearly missed the birth of their son, Cruz, in 2005 as he was attending a photoshoot with J-Lo and Beyonce. Fortunately, David made it in time.
Alexandra Michell, Gemologist at Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4’s Posh Pawn, told HELLO! they are worth an estimated combined £34.6 million today – see the breakdown of the costs.
1998 - £200k
Perhaps the most iconic ring is the one that VB wore as she made a loved-up appearance with her new fiancé. One of the more modest in her collection, Alexandra explained it is also one of the least expensive.
"A 3cts classic single stone marquise-cut diamond set on a plain yellow gold band. The ring reportedly cost around £65,000 at the time and would be valued at £200,000 today," she said.
2001 - £15k
The couple had a penchant for matching outfits, and that extended to their accessories, too. Victoria's platinum eternity ring, which is much like her husband's diamond band, features two rows of white diamonds and is estimated to be worth £15,000 today.
2003 - £3 million
2003 is where we see a big turning point in the estimated worth of Victoria's rings, as this is the first of many to surpass the million-pound milestone. It coincides with the time that David left Manchester United to join Spanish football club Real Madrid.
According to Alexandra, this ring is "an elegant 10-15cts emerald cut diamond with tapered baguette shoulders, set in platinum – due to the cut being emerald, this will likely have high clarity. The price tag at the time was £1,200,000, and today would cost in the region of £3,000,000."
2004 - £1.5 million
To celebrate Victoria's 30th birthday, David presented his wife with a pink champagne oval-cut diamond ring in a halo setting and pave set band. The 8-carat rock has likely increased in value from £900,000 to £1,500,000, Alexandra said.
2005 - £4 million
Largely considered to be one of her most impressive rings, Victoria was given "a remarkable 17-carat pear cut diamond on a platinum pave band set with diamonds on all three sides of the shoulders. It cost £2,000,000 then, today, it would be valued at £4,000,000."
2006 - £1.8 million
The following year, she was spotted with an "emerald cut fancy yellow diamond of approximately 10-12 carats in a pave set yellow gold mount. If purchased today, the price would likely be £1,800,000."
2007 - £3 million
The fashion designer's cushion-cut emerald, which the gemologist said could be of Columbian origin, has had one of the largest price increases. The 25-carat emerald is nested inside a pave set diamond spiral, and while it was already worth an impressive £700,000 in 2007, today it would cost £3,000,000.
2008 - £4 million
Designed by Chopard, this emerald-cut diamond ring comes in at 15 carats. In 2008, its estimated price tag was £1,650,000 but that has inflated to around £4,000,000.
2009 - £6 million
Valued as her most expensive ring, Victoria's 15-20-carat oval-cut ruby has "exceptionally fine gem quality (possibly the sought-after Pigeon-Blood shade) in a diamond pave spiral setting," Alexandra explained. This is why she said it could fetch up to £6,000,000 today, while Neil Dutta, Managing Director of Angelic Diamonds, said it was worth slightly less at £4 million.
She was first pictured with the gorgeous rock in 2009, which was a big year of change for David – it marked his last year in the England football team, his first loan to AC Milan and the birth of his third child Cruz.
2010 - £4 million
Alexandra described VB's 15-20-carat oval-cut sapphire as an "impressive egg-like sapphire" worth around £4,000,000.
2010 - £1 million
Her second gorgeous rock in one year was this "fancy" oval-cut pink diamond weighing 5-7 carats which would retail for around £1,000,000 today.
2015 - £2.6 million
After a five-year break in adding to the collection, Victoria was pictured with a ring the gemologist described as "an approximately 10-carat classic round brilliant cut diamond with half-moon side stones, all surrounded by a dainty row of small diamonds and set on a plain band. This would fetch about £2,600,000 today."
2015 - £20k
In the same year, Victoria also sported perhaps her most unique ring – "an oval cabochon Moonstone and diamond cluster ring set in platinum from Jacob & Co rumoured to have cost £10,000, now £20,000."
However, Neil estimated the value was significantly higher at £4 million as "large high-quality moonstones like this one… are very rare and hard to come by."
2016 - £2.3 million
Valued at about £2,300,000 today is the Wannabe singer's large 10-carat cushion cut diamond, mounted on a diamond set platinum shank.
2018 - £1.2 million
Victoria is often spotted wearing her final ring, which she first pictured wearing in 2018. The 7-carat square-cut yellow diamond would be worth around £1,200,000 today, Alexandra estimated.
