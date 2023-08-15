Billie Eilish divides fans with teeth transformation – see photos

Billie Eilish caused a divide among her followers when she unveiled her teeth transformation on Monday.

The 21-year-old shared a carousel of photos on Instagram which saw her sporting her trademark baggy T-shirt and a baseball cap, but when she opened her mouth to grin widely for the camera – it was her blinding teeth that stole focus.

WATCH: Billie Eilish's stratospheric rise to fame

Billie added some temporary grillz to her pearly whites, sporting a gold cap on one tooth and a small gem in the center of her two front teeth. However, not everyone appeared to be as happy with her look as she was.

"Wtf did she do with her teeth?" asked one follower, who quickly started a debate in the comments section, with many appearing to agree that they were not a fan of Billie's grillz, while others defended the singer's aesthetic choice. "That's her teeth, she can do with it whatever she wants to," replied one.

A second said: "Bro it's just grillz that's not permanent it's an accessory + she can do whatever she wants with her own teeth." A third added: "Literally just a grill insert lmao. It's removable… I'm not saying it's fire or I like it but at the end of the day, she's a grown woman and can do whatever she wants with her looks."

© Instagram Billie Eilish divided fans by wearing grills over her teeth

Billie's temporary smile makeover comes after she opened up about her relationship status following her split from The Neighbourhood frontman, Jesse Rutherford. In an Instagram Q&A with her fans, Billie was asked if she is dating anyone, to which she replied: "No sirrrrrrr," with a series of emojis.

Another fan pressed further, simply sending "Jesse???" Billie replied: "Very very good friends only," with a heart emoji, adding: "My homie forever," and a hug.

© Instagram Billie wore a gold cap on her tooth

The former couple were first linked in October 2022 by eagle-eyed fans, who spotted them out and about hand-in-hand. Billie subtly confirmed the relationship with a Halloween post on November 1.

They made their romance red carpet official less than a week later when they attended the LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles in matching Gucci sleepwear couture, dressed in a pajama set while draped in a huge puffer blanket.

© Instagram Billie has worn her grillz on several different occasions

In November the Bad Guy singer had nothing but loving things to say about her relationship with Jesse: "It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she told Vanity Fair.

"I managed to get…my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest [expletive] alive, but pulled his [expletive]! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?" she jokingly added. Billie continued: "My love language is just physical touch. I just need to be touching skin all the time. Touching and cuddling and hugging, anything skin-related is a big thing for me.

© Getty Images Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford split in May 2023

"Other than that, freedom. I don't want to be controlled. I want to be trusted and I want to be able to have space. I want love and attention. Equal admiration is really important. I just am really inspired by this person, and he's inspired by me. It's really cool."

Their breakup was made official in May, less than two weeks after Billie attended the Met Gala by herself. "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends. All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single," a spokesperson told HELLO!

