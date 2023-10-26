Kelly Clarkson's incredible weight loss transformation: her secrets revealed

Kelly Clarkson has been incredibly open about her changing appearance ever since she entered the spotlight in 2002.

During her time on American Idol, the singer faced undue criticism with regard to her weight. "I was the biggest girl in the [American Idol cast] too. And I wasn't big, but people would call me big … I've kind of always gotten that," Kelly revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015.

In recent years, nonetheless, Kelly has commanded attention on The Kelly Clarkson Show thanks to her incredible physique. And earlier this week, she had fans swooning with her stunning outfit photos. One observant fan noted, "Kelly, you have been SERVING and SLAYING" while another chimed in: "Please share your secrets!! What are you doing to look so amazing!!"

© Getty Images Kelly's chat show first premiered in 2019

Kelly, who previously lost over 37lbs, cites Steven Gundry's 2017 book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers In 'Healthy Foods' That Cause Disease And Weight Gain as the key to her weight loss success. She even credits the book with alleviating a longstanding thyroid condition!

Join HELLO! as we take a closer look inside Kelly's exercise routine and daily diet. Read on for all her secrets…

How did Kelly Clarkson lose weight?

The 'Stronger' hitmaker credits Steven Gundry's Plant Paradox book as the secret to her incredible transformation. Speaking on NBC's Today show, she explained: "I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in like 2006.

© Getty Images The singer shot to fame on American Idol

"I read this book... it might not work for you but it worked wonderfully. Here's the best part, ya'll, it's not even the weight - I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but I mean, for me, it wasn't really the weight. For me it was like, I'm not on my medicine anymore. My bloodwork came back and I haven't been on my medicine since like February."

Kelly Clarkson's daily diet

The mother-of-two doesn't restrict her diet. Whilst the star has introduced new items such as tapioca and almond flour, she still enjoys some of her favorite foods such as fried chicken and cake.

Since making the shift, Kelly has been incredibly candid about the added expense of eating healthy. Speaking on the Today Show, she explained: "And honestly, I'm gonna be real with you, it's really expensive to do. I wish the government would really back humanity on this, 'cause it's really hard to find.

"I was poor growing up and there's no way my family could have afforded this. It helped out so much with health. My autoimmune disease is like, gone and I'm like 37 pounds lighter in my pleather."

© Getty Images Kelly always looks flawless

Kelly added: "It's like understanding food and understanding what we do to our food, like spraying and pesticides and genetically-modified and like hormones we pump in and it's also about how pharmaceuticals have kind of like ruined our body, our flora, like everything and so, I don't really take medicine unless I absolutely need it."

Does Kelly Clarkson work out?

Whilst Kelly hasn't publicly spoken about her current fitness regime, the singer has previously opened up about how she used to visit the gym "all the time."

During a very candid interview with Attitude magazine, the singer shared a glimpse inside a particularly rough patch in her life when she was "really skinny."

© Getty Images The host has spoken openly about her weight loss journey

"It was a very dark time for me," she revealed. "I thought the only way out was quitting. I like wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put [on] headphones and run. I was at the gym all the time."

Whatever it is that Kelly's doing, she's clearly managed to find an exercise routine that works for her.