Steven Tyler, 75, receives fan support as he finally resurfaces with health update after painful diagnosis

Steven Tyler is taking time away from the spotlight to recover from a vocal cord injury he'd sustained while on Peace Out: The Farewell Tour with Aerosmith.

The band announced at the end of September that they would be postponing all their remaining tour dates to 2024 as the 75-year-old rocker recuperates.

However, to the delight of fans, Steven made a rare social media appearance on the Instagram of famed British rock and roll photographer Ross Halfin.

He shared snapshots from his day in Los Angeles with Steven, dubbed "The Demon of Screaming," as they played with his guitar while he remained relaxed and rested.

Ross captioned his photos with: "Los Angeles a day with The 'Demon of Screaming' although not a lot of Screaming as Steven's recuperating. Great to see him. The slide he's playing on the guitar once belonged to the great Mr Peter Green."

Fans left comments on the photos like: "Glad to see Steven smiling," and: "So good to see him, rest and recover Steven!" as well as: "Good to see Steven out and about. Still sending good vibes and prayers for a full recovery," plus: "Steven looks like he is aging in reverse, he looks great."

Originally, earlier in September, the Aerosmith frontman announced that due to his damaged vocal cords, the band would be postponing their shows for that month to next January and resume in October.

"I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding," his statement at the time read.

"We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

© Getty Images "I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

However, on September 29, the band shared a more detailed statement revealing that all the upcoming dates from their farewell tour were being postponed to give the "Walk This Way" singer more time to recover.

"To our fans," the statement read: "Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.

"He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more."

It also included a message from Steven himself, who penned: "I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can! – Love, Steven."

The new rescheduled dates have not been announced yet, although the previous shows were moved to kick off on January 29, 2024 in Detroit, continuing till February 29 in Cleveland.

