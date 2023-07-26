Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mick Jagger turns 80! See his most iconic photos through the years
Mick Jagger turns 80! See his most iconic photos through the years

The Rolling Stones frontman has been performing with the seminal rock 'n roll band since 1962

Mick Jagger attends "The Burnt Orange Heresy" photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 07, 2019 in Venice, Italy
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York

Happy birthday Mick Jagger! The Rolling Stones singer is celebrating the milestone age of 80 today, July 26.

The rock star, inarguably one of the greatest and most influential of all time, has retained his iconic rock star status for over six decades now, having started his massively successful music collaboration (and friendship) with Keith Richards back in the 1950s, which led to the founding of the Rolling Stones in 1962.

In honor of his birthday, below, take a trip down memory lane as we revisit Jagger's prolific career as a musician, some of his most unforgettable photos, and his bandmates' tributes to him on his 80th birthday.

Jagger, born Michael Philip Jagger, was born in Dartford, Kent, in 1943, to father Basil Fanshawe "Joe" Jagger, a gymnast and physical education teacher, and mom Eva Ensley Mary, a hairdresser.

His passion for music blossomed at an early age, and though he initially lost contact with future bandmate Richards after meeting in primary school, they met again in 1961, and bonded over their love of rhythm and blues. They then moved in together to a flat in London's Chelsea neighborhood with fellow Stones original member Brian Jones, though he passed away in 1969 aged 27.

The Stones' first international hit, the legendary "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" was recorded and released in 1965, and subsequent hits such as "Paint It, Black" (1966), "Sympathy For The Devil" (1968), "Gimme Shelter" (1969), "Wild Horses" (1971), "Beast of Burden" (1978), "Start Me Up" (1981) and many, many more cemented them into rock and counterculture history.

Keith Richards and Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones on the set of music programme Ready Steady Go! in London, circa 1964© Getty
Jagger and Richards in 1964

The Stones were often painted as an antithesis to the initial clean cut look of the Beatles, and Jagger's inimitable whimsical, androgynous style is intrinsic to his popularity and success in music.

Up until 2022, Jagger along with Richards and fellow band member Ronnie Wood – who joined the band in 1975 – have continued performing as the Rolling Stones. 

Rolling Stones, circa 1960. Members Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, and Bill Wyman.© Getty
Stones members Richards, Jones, Jagger, plus Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman in the early 1960s

Their beloved drummer Charlie Watts, part of the Stones since 1963, passed away in 2021, and during their first show since his passing, Jagger told the crowd: "It's a bit of a poignant night for us. Because this is our first tour in 59 years that we've done without our lovely Charlie Watts. We all miss Charlie so much. We miss him as a band. We miss him as friends, on and off the stage. We've got so many memories of Charlie."

Jagger performing in 1973© Getty
Jagger performing in 1973

Today Jagger has eight children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He married fellow style icon Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias in 1971 in St. Tropez, and their daughter Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger was born the same year. They divorced in 1978.

Mick and Bianca Jagger at their wedding at the Church of St. Anne, St Tropez, 12th May 1971.© Getty
The former couple at their St. Tropez wedding in 1971

He was also in a long term relationship with model Jerry Hall (who he unofficially married in Bali in 1999) from 1977 to 1999, and together they had four children: Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Scarlett, 39, James Leroy Augustin, 37, Georgia May, 31, and Gabriel Luke Beauregard, 25.

Surrounded by press photographers, Mick Jagger arrives at the London law courts to appeal against his conviction on drug charges on 31st July 1967© Getty
The rock star in 1967

He welcomed his seventh child, Lucas Maurice Morad, with model Luciana Gimenez in 1999. From 2001 until 2014, he was in a relationship with late fashion designer L'Wren Scott, and since 2014, he has been in a relationship with ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, who gave birth to his eighth child, Deveraux Octavian Basil, in 2016.

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones in Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland on 17th May 2018© Getty
The core Stones members in 2018

His bandmates Richards and Wood have shared birthday tributes to Jagger on Instagram, which you can see below.

