Disappointment for King Charles and Queen Camilla during poignant occasion

The monarch and wife didn't have the celebratory occasion they might have hoped at Royal Ascot

The royals were out in force at Royal Ascot this week, with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall all in attendance.

While they certainly enjoyed the races, it was sure to be tinged with sadness as Ascot was one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's favourite occasions, so the family likely had many memories of the late monarch during the event.

King Charles and Queen Camilla made sure to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in a joint foreword for the official programme, writing: "The royal meeting always played a central role in her late majesty Queen Elizabeth's calendar."

© Getty King Charles was disappointed at Ascot

The absence of the late Queen wasn't the only reason the event stirred up emotions for the royal, though.

The King and Queen's hopes of winning their first Royal Ascot race were dashed on Tuesday, when their thoroughbred Reach For The Moon failed to win, followed by their horse Circle Of Fire losing in the Queen’s Vase.

RELATED: Duchess Sophie enjoys surprise rare outing with dad Christopher Rhys-Jones, 92, at Ascot

King Charles and Queen Camilla watched from the royal box, and as the race started, Camilla tugged at Charles’s arm to remind him the horses were off, as he was deep in conversation with a guest in the royal box

© Getty Camilla and Charles kept a close eye on their horses

They both watched intently but their thoroughbred failed to impress, with Queen Camilla watching on nervously, nibbling her nails and bobbing up and down on the spot in anticipation.

© Getty Ascot was likely poignant for the royals this year

King Charles treated royal watchers to a series of amusing reactions while watching the raise, looking shocked and putting his head in his hands, which made him look extremely similar to his young grandchild, Prince Louis, who is famed for his outlandish reactions at royal events.

© Getty Camilla and Charles kept a close eye on their horses

The monarch and his wife were joined by several friends for the occasion, arriving by royal carriage shared with the Duke and Duchess of Wellington.

The second carriage behind them held Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, and Annabel's son, Sir Ben Elliot and his wife Mary-Clare, who were also joined by Charles's sister, Princess Anne.

SEE: All the royals that have attend Royal Ascot 2023

King Charles' niece, Zara Tindall arrived later on, warmly greeting the monarch with a kiss, proving their close bond which has been evident over the years, with the pair often sharing a joke and an embrace at public events.

© Shutterstock King Charles greeted niece Zara with a kiss

We hope the King and Queen managed to have a good day, despite not winning their races.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub