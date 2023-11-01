Prince Louis climbs onto grandpa King Charles' lap in the sweetest video

Prince Louis' cheeky behaviour at the late Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee celebrations last summer captivated royal audiences - and even led the Prince and Princess of Wales to publicly address their son's mischievous antics after the event.

A then four-year-old Louis couldn't contain his excitement during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant. From making faces to blowing raspberries at his siblings, slumping under his seat and sulking after being told off, even mum Princess Kate struggled to keep her son calm.

In an unearthed clip shared on Instagram this week, a sweet exchange between Prince Louis and his grandpa King Charles captured in the royal box has left fans saying the same thing about the charming royal tot.

WATCH: Prince Louis climbs onto King Charles' lap

Prince Louis appears to shout "Pa!" at his father Prince William, who relays the message to his father, King Charles.

Prince Louis' cheeky behaviour made headlines at the Platinum Party at the Palace in June 2022

"Grandpa, can Louis sit on your knee?" the Prince of Wales asks, as Louis cheerily skips onto the monarch's lap, leaving Queen Camilla in fits of giggles.

"Just another example of families being families, which is rather lovely," penned a royal fan, as another wrote: "I love watching King Charles light up when his grandchildren are around him."

© Getty Prince William was on hand to calm his son during the exciting pageant

"Louis always has such friendly mischief in his eyes. What a darling kid," chimed in a third fan, as a fourth wrote: "Ah that’s lovely the bond between the King and his little grandson."

© Getty Little Louis was captivated by the performance at the pageant

To the world, His Majesty is known as King Charles, but to a group of very special young people, he is known more simply as "Grandpa Wales".

© Max Mumby/Indigo Prince Louis shares a doting relationship with his grandpa King Charles

The King's wife Camilla previously opened up about how Charles takes his role as 'Grandpa' very seriously. "My grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him," Camilla said. "He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that."

The monarch currently has five grandchildren; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

King Charles enjoying Christmas Day in 2022 with his grandchildren

Likewise, Queen Camilla is a very proud grandmother of five. Her son, Tom Parker Bowles, has Lola, 15, and Freddy, 13, and her daughter, Laura Lopes, has Eliza, 15, and 13-year-old twins, Louis and Gus.

