Peloton instructor Leanne Hainsby, 35, reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Peloton instructor Leanne Hainsby revealed on Friday that she has been secretly battling breast cancer.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share her heartbreaking health battle after being diagnosed with the disease in August 2022. Leanne shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed wearing a cold cap alongside a lengthy message, in which she revealed she's already undergone 12 weeks of chemotherapy while continuing to teach her classes.

"I would teach my Wednesday morning LIVE classes, and then meet my mum and go to the treatment suite for my weekly dose (alongside other drugs as part of my treatment plan)," she wrote.

"Chemo is no joke. Cold caps are no joke," she added.

Leanne also revealed that she has had surgery on her breasts and will next have her portacath – a device installed inside the body to dispense treatment – surgically removed before she undergoes two weeks of radiotherapy.

"Treatment will continue for a long time for me, hospital visits are the norm, and I focus on one step at a time," she explained.

Leanne shared a lengthy message and photos from her treatment

"I do feel very fortunate to be having my treatment privately. The nurses and doctors are incredible, and I wouldn't be here without them. My respect for them is next level."

Leanne did share some good news though as she revealed that before she began chemo, she and her fiancé, fellow Peloton instructor Ben Alldis, were "lucky enough" to do one round of IVF.

"We weren't mentally prepared, but we got it done and we're so grateful," she wrote.

Leanne admitted that the reason she decided to now share her diagnosis publicly is because she wants to "raise awareness", "motivate or inspire" others and "give back" to those going through treatment "when the time is right".

Leanne and Ben got engaged in July 2021

"I'm nearly 6 months down the line. I'm in fantastic hands, and I've got this," she shared. "Nobody wants to be sat in a room and told they have cancer, and yet I've always felt like one of the lucky ones. I am one of the lucky ones.

"Lucky to be diagnosed early, lucky to be moving fast through treatment, lucky to know I WILL BE OK."

Her fiancé, Ben, also shared photos of Leanne throughout her treatment, alongside the message: "I am so incredibly proud of you @leannehainsby. You've been an absolute inspiration to all of us and have taken every step of this journey so far in your stride, with so much grace and with your head held high."

He concluded: "I love you Leanne. Your shining light on this world is shining brighter than ever."

