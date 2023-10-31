GMA's Amy Robach inundated with support as she shares hospital photo amid health milestone

Amy Robach, 50, shared a photo of herself smiling in hospital as she celebrated a major health milestone this week.

The former Good Morning America star – who left the show following her romance with co-star T.J. Holmes – wore a black top with one sleeve rolled up to allow for her intravenous medication as she held the other arm up to flex her muscle in a symbol of strength.

"10 years ago today I became a survivor.... to everyone out there fighting the fight, I salute you #breastcancerawareness," she captioned the post, which was met with an outpouring of supportive messages from her followers.

"A true inspiration!!" wrote one, and a second remarked: "HELL YES!!! Amazing! Thanks for this and thanks for being in my corner during my fight too." A third penned: "10 years!! and stronger than ever."

Amy was diagnosed with stage 2, ER-positive breast cancer in October 2013. She previously credited her co-star Robin Roberts for helping save her life after the fellow breast cancer survivor convinced her to get a mammogram.

In a podcast with SheKnows in October 2022, Amy recalled: "Robin Roberts, when she first convinced me to have the mammogram, said to me: 'If you walk into that mammovan and you get your mammogram, and you convince one woman to have hers, she will find her cancer early and her life will be saved.

"You can save a life by walking into that mammovan," she said. "What I didn't realise was that the first life I would save would be my own."

Amy's cancer diagnosis resulted in her having a medicinally-induced menopause at the age of 40, as well as a double mastectomy followed by eight rounds of chemotherapy.

The TV star spoke out about her discovery on an episode of GMA in 2018. "Menopause never crossed my mind," she said.

"But I know now that it is a very common side effect of chemotherapy. It wasn't just a side effect to my doctors though, it was a bonus because estrogen fuels my type of cancer. Sure enough, halfway through my treatments, I stopped menstruating and doctors placed me on medication to keep me in a state of menopause for at least the next decade.

"After going through cancer treatments, I thought menopause would be a breeze, but I wasn't prepared for how constant and powerful the symptoms would be. The worst one was the first one, the heat, my God the heat! And I'm still suffering four years later.

"My hot flashes come on fast and strong and I find myself filled with anxiety in the most inconvenient places wanting to rip off my c clothes: on planes, in restaurants, in the grocery store and sometimes just walking down the street.

"Dressing in layers has helped but I'm sure it looks bizarre to see me stripped down to a tank top in January in New York City. And then there are the night sweats. Blanks and down comforters are off-limits now. I can't have my husband cuddle with me for more than two minutes before I have to push him away for fear we will both go up in flames."

