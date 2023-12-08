Busy December? You need to try 'snackable wellness'

December is often the busiest of months, but that doesn't mean we should neglect taking care of ourselves. We spoke to Dr. Alexis Granite about how to include moments of self-care during hectic times.

Though work starts to wind down in December, our social lives tend to amp up in the final month of the year, with diaries filling with Christmas parties, last-minute catch-ups and family gatherings.

When we barely have a minute for ourselves, self-care can sometimes go out the window, meaning we're neglecting to take care of ourselves during the time we need it most.

With my own diary looking fairly jampacked over the next few weeks, I was intrigued when wellness expert Dr. Alexis Granite introduced me to the concept of snackable wellness. Not vitamin gummies or drinkable supplements, snackable wellness is simply a way to slot self-care into a routine that seems to have zero space in it.

"Wellness and self-care may have permeated the vernacular, but the reality is that few of us have the time or the means to devote two hours to a wild-water swim followed by an infrared sauna and an all-over body brush," laments Dr. Alexis.

Many of us feel overwhelmed by the idea of wellness becoming yet another goal to hit, so breaking it up into bite-sized chunks may be the way forward, she explains. "Self-care should never be an added pressure," Alexis continues. "Instead, work out what’s achievable for you and remember that all those micro- moments whether appreciating gorgeous flowers as you walk down the street, using a jade roller for a few minutes in the morning or finding a fragrance that you love to use in the shower, all add up.”

Bite-sized wellness boosts

Dr Alexis notes that sprinkling in these bite-sized boosts and elevating experiences by incorporating a ritualistic element may not be difficult, but they do require a shift in mindset to fully embrace them.

Rather than rushing through your morning routine, spend a couple of seconds luxuriating with your shower oil, or smoothing on your cleanser of a morning, to feel the benefit of a self-care micro-moment. While it might not feel as decadent as a day at the spa, reminding yourself you're worthy of mini-moments of wellness will help you feel happier.

Psychotherapist Anna Mathur explains: "Making time for ourselves reinforces our self-worth. It increases confidence, joy, and self-esteem. The more self-care you slot in, the more you'll start actually valuing it and seeing that it isn't an indulgence."

Snackable wellness extends to the fitness industry too, with gym group David Lloyd Clubs predicting that habit stacking is set to be key to hitting our new year fitness goals.

Introducing habit stacking

Habit stacking is set to become a buzzword in 2024, according to David Lloyd Clubs. It's the idea of starting with small, new healthy habits and slowly and consistently building on them, encouraging everyone to improve their health and wellness in a sustainable and achievable way.

Habit stacking can also help us stick to our wellness routines, points out David Lloyd Clubs personal trainer Jack Claxton. “Habit stacking to add exercise into your routine is a perfect way to overcome that overwhelming January feeling of ‘I have to get as fit as possible as quick as possible’, which usually leads to a couple of weeks of giving everything up, overtraining and not feeling great about it.

"Consistency is everything when it comes to building healthy lifestyle and exercise habits," he continues. "We want our body and mind to feel great by making small steps and accomplishing small wins which get us to our overall goal."

Dr. Alexis Granite agrees, adding: "The key is quality over quantity, something the fitness industry has embraced with the rise of micro-workouts or ‘exercise snacking'."

"From quick, one-minute dances to the condensed fitness challenges touted on social media platforms such as TikTok, these short bursts of high-intensity exercise have made getting healthier accessible to all. What’s more, there’s concrete science behind it," Dr. Alexis continues.

Jonathan Little, Professor of The School of Health and Exercise at The University of British Columbia reports that climbing stairs for just one minute, three times a week, improves cardiorespiratory fitness by 5 to 10 percent over six weeks; “The same improvement you’d see if you walked for 30 minutes three times a week.”

How to start habit stacking for a healthier 2024

"I would recommend writing small things down that you know will have a positive outcome to your fitness goals, for example trying a new class, drinking more water or trying to increase your daily steps," says Jack.

"After you have your list, I would choose one thing each week to try and succeed at, this way it becomes a habit and something you’ll start to do naturally. This will keep motivation at its highest and help you be confident."

