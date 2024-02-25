Captain Marvel, Star Trek star Kenneth Mitchell dead at 49 – cause of death revealed

Actor Kenneth Mitchell has tragically passed away at the age of 49, according to a statement shared by his family on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Canadian star had long been suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, aka ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, which had impacted his work in recent years.

Mitchell was primarily known for his leading turn in the CBS post-apocalyptic drama Jericho, in which he played Eric Green, which aired from 2006-2008.

He also played several characters on Star Trek: Discovery between 2017 and 2021 and starred in the 2019 blockbuster film Captain Marvel as Joseph Danvers, the titular character's father.

He made his screen debut with a recurring role in the 2001 Showtime drama Leap Years, while also making appearances in series like Grey's Anatomy, CSI: Miami, Ghost Whisperer, Switched at Birth, and Nancy Drew. He also played the role of astronaut Deke Slayton in the short-lived 2015 ABC series The Astronaut Wives Club.

Mitchell passed away on Saturday, February 24, with his family's statement reading: "With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend."

© Getty Images One of his most prominent roles was as the lead for the CBS series "Jericho" from 2006-08

Their statement described his expansive work, adding: "He's portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero's dad, and four unique Star Trekkers.

"But to those close to him he was known as a hope seeker, daydreamer, dream believer, soccer player, beach walker, bear hugger, landscape designer, garden grower, canoe paddler, happy camper, nature explorer, cat lover, infectious laugher, gift giver, note sender, movie goer, art maker, music listener, sports connoisseur, detailed particular, Leafs supporter, world traveler, uncle joker, younger brother, Susan's partner, and more than anything else, a proud father."

While describing more of his positive traits, it emphasized that a large part of Mitchell's struggle with his ALS, which rendered him wheelchair bound in 2019 and cost him his voice in 2021, was to be as present as possible for his two children.

© Getty Images He had battled ALS since 2019 and his later roles had been adapted to suit his worsening health

In 2006, Mitchell married 10 Things I Hate About You star Susan May Pratt, and they shared two children – daughter Lilah, 16, and son Kallum, 11.

"Regardless of his later disabilities, Ken discovered a higher calling to be more fully himself for his kids. Ken will be forever proud of who his children have become."

© Getty Images Mitchell married actress Susan May Pratt in 2006

It added a message of gratitude for all those who'd supported the actor through his five and a half year-long struggle with the disease, including the various projects that provided accommodations for his condition by writing characters around him.

"Ken is forever grateful for the massive amounts of love and endless support he received from his community along this journey. Especially the courage, resilience, and strength displayed from his extraordinary wife, family, and friends," the statement included.

© Instagram He is survived by his two children Lilah and Kallum

His family requested that any gifts in honor of Mitchell be instead donated to efforts for ALS research or a GoFundMe that had been created to support his family. "Kenneth requests that any gifts be directed towards ALS research or in support of his children."

To learn more about the debilitating disease, or if you want to make a donation to help fund ALS research, go here