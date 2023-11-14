Matthew Perry's 'big fat' charitable donation from $120 million fortune revealed as Michael J. Fox thanks late star

Before his untimely passing on October 28, Matthew Perry was devoted not only to making his fans laugh through his acting and comedy, but to giving back.

The late actor previously maintained that though he of course recognized he'd be best remembered for his ten-year role as Chandler Bing on Friends, he also wanted to be remembered for his work helping others recover from addiction, which he did through the Perry House, a men's sober living facility.

In the wake of his passing, countless fellow actors, including his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc have remembered his legacy, and now, Michael J. Fox is giving insight into his late friend's generosity.

Matthew Perry: The One Where We All Lost a Friend

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at his annual fundraising benefit for The Michael J. Fox Foundation – which he founded with the mission of finding a cure for Parkinson's Disease – the Back to the Future star recalled Matthew's encouragement in the early days of his foundation and work against Parkinson's.

"I hope this isn't indiscreet," he started, continuing: "But when they first made their big sale [on their Friends contracts] and were made millionaires for the rest of their lives, he wrote a big fat check to the foundation."

He went on: "We were really early on and trying to find our feet. And it was such a vote of confidence," adding: "And it wasn't accompanied by any self-aggrandizing or anything, he was just like, 'Take it and do your best.'"

© Getty Matthew and Michael at the GQ "Men of the Year" Awards in 2000

Michael revealed in 1998 he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's seven years before, and in 2000, he founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Two years later, six years into Matthew's tenure on Friends, the main cast – Matthew, Jennifer, Courteney, Lisa, Matt and David – all negotiated a record-breaking deal with NBC who agreed to pay them $1 million per episode, after they threatened to quit the show should they not be paid equally.

© Getty Matthew passed away aged 54

Michael further reflected on his friendship with Matthew, telling ET: "Matthew and I had spent some time together over the years," adding: "He was a hockey player, a good hockey player, and we played hockey together."

© United Archives The late Friends actor previously shared Michael in Back to the Future inspired his acting career

Matthew had previously claimed the Family Ties alum served as an inspiration for his acting career when he first saw him on Back to the Future in 1985, and to that, Michael said: "He was just a funny guy, and if I was ever as funny as him – I mean, he was the funniest – I'm happy I had an impact on him. He was a funny guy."

© Getty Matthew was laid to rest in Los Angeles some days after his death

The late comic was found dead in his Los Angeles home on October 28, after an apparent drowning in a jacuzzi; a cause of death has yet to be confirmed, though no foul play is suspected.

Beyond his legions of fans and loving Hollywood colleagues, he is survived by his mom Suzanne Morrison, his father John Perry, his stepdad Keith Morrison, and five siblings.

