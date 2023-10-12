Scarlett Johansson reveals the surprising secret on how she stays size two

Scarlett Johansson recently shared insights into her fitness routine, revealing the surprising secret to maintaining her enviable size two figure.

A dedication to physical wellness is evident in Scarlett's regimen. Adeptly managing her bustling schedule, she commits to working out around four times a week.

"For me, wellness is a huge part of my mental well-being," she revealed in an interview with Stylist.

Over the last eight years, she's embraced Pilates, citing its transformative effects on her overall health.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Scarlett Johansson showcases her incredible physique

"Pilates really helped me feel better in all ways," she stated. As someone who previously focused on weightlifting, Scarlett found the flexibility and core strengthening of Pilates beneficial, especially as her body evolved with age.

But it's not just physical well-being that occupies Scarlett's mind. The 38-year-old actress also reflected on her past struggles with acne, a condition that left her with 'painful memories.'

© Taylor Hill Scarlett Johansson shares the secret to her size two physique

She reminisced: "I struggled with acne forever." Discussing old photos showcasing her skin troubles, she elaborated on how she used to layer on concealer before makeup sessions, and how misinformed skincare advice and products exacerbated her condition. However, a turning point arrived in her late twenties.

"I began moisturizing, and within a week my skin was completely different," she shared.

© Daniele Venturelli Scarlett Johansson is now 38 years of age

This skincare journey culminated in Scarlett's recent launch of her skincare brand, The Outset.

Friends greeted the announcement with enthusiastic sentiments like: "Finally!", seeing it as a natural progression for the actress. Despite being a new arena for her, she expressed, "The b2b [business to business] space is a completely different industry for me, but it's been challenging and also really rewarding."

Scarlett's endeavors aren't limited to skincare. Recently, she made waves in a stunning campaign for David Yurman's jewelry Lexington collection. The images, exuding elegance and sophistication, were shared by David Yurman, with Scarlett epitomizing glamour in layers of Lexington jewelry.

Interestingly, despite her global fame, Scarlett opts to stay away from platforms like Instagram, citing her sensitive nature. "I honestly am too fragile a person to have social media," she shared during The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast. "I'm like a delicate flower."

© Getty Scarlett and Colin began dating in 2017

On the personal front, Scarlett is happily married to SNL star Colin Jost. Together, they have a two-year-old son named Cosmo. Scarlett also shares an eight-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy, with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.

Professionally, Scarlett's star continues to shine bright. Recognized as the world's highest-paid actress in 2018 and 2019, she has been consistently featured on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. Time magazine, in 2021, also spotlighted her as one of the 100 most influential people globally.

After impressing audiences with her performance in Asteroid City, she's gearing up for her next cinematic endeavor, North Star, alongside Sienna Miller and Kristin Scott Thomas. The film, a family drama, revolves around three sisters reuniting at their home for their mother's third wedding, leading to confrontations, reflections, and unexpected turns.