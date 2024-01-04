I’m a former Olympian and this is how to reset your career path

As a former Olympic triple-jumper, Michelle Griffith Robinson knows all about training your mind and body to ‘reach the top’.

Yet after 15 years as an elite athlete, in 2006 Michelle was ready to retire from high-level sports, and successfully pivoted her career to become a motivational speaker, lifestyle coach, personal trainer and mentor, where she uses her experiences to inspire and unlock the potential in others.

But how did she go about embarking on a whole new career path? In her HELLO! Reset video, Michelle shares how she made the transition from representing Team GB in the Olympic and Commonwealth Games, to becoming a successful businesswoman, who now revels in celebrating the progress of others. Watch Michelle’s video below...

WATCH: Michelle Griffith Robinson shares how she embarked on a new path

Michelle has regularly featured on the pages of HELLO! supporting our menopause campaign and she recently spoke in Parliament on Diversity and the Menopause.

Michelle works tirelessly as an Ambassador for Women’s Aid, The Menopause Charity, Diabetes UK and L’OCCITANE and recently became a Patron of the Menopause Mandate.

© James Robinson HELLO!'s Rosie Nixon and Michelle Griffith-Robinson

For more motivation from Michelle, visit: www.michellegriffithrobinsonoly.co.uk