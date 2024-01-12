Michael Strahan gets emotional on-air as daughter's doctor shares prognosis after cancer reveal

Michael Strahan thanked everyone for their love and support on Friday when he addressed his daughter Isabella's fight against cancer in a heartfelt message.

One day after the 19-year-old bravely told her story in a joint interview with her dad on Good Morning America, Michael shared an update and invited Isabella's doctor to talk about her prognosis following her brain tumor diagnosis.

Isabella had the mass removed in October and underwent weeks of radiation, with chemotherapy to follow.

WATHC: Michael Strahan and daughter Isabella talk about her cancer diagnosis

Thankfully, they were able to share that the tumor has not spread.Talking via video-link, Dr. David Ashley from Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center said: "The critical thing was that she found herself in the hands of an excellent surgical team. She was able to obtain a complete resection of the tumor without any injury to the back of the brain."

Isabella's rare diagnosis of the cancerous brain tumor called medulloblastoma, was terrifying for the teen and her family. But Dr. David Ashley is confident that she will make a full recovery.

"There are four types of medulloblastoma," he continued. "Isabella has what is known as a WNT type of medulloblastoma . Patients have 90% + survival rate beyond five years and the majority are completely cured."

He concluded: "So with Isabella, I'm very optimistic that her outcome is going to be terrific and she's doing fabulously."

Isabella was diagnosed with a brain tumor

When the cameras returned to the studio, Michael said: "As a parent, you're happy to hear that from the doctor," before talking about how Isabella is feeling after the emotional interview on Thursday's show. "As far as Isabella, I think yesterday, it was something for her to share that publicly. But she's lighter now. It is off her chest. She feels, 'I don't have to hold this in anymore'.

"Thank you to everyone for your love and support. We couldn't be more thankful. I couldn't have a better family around me at work or at home. So thank you."

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael with daughters Isabella and Sophia and girlfriend Kayla Quick

Isabella had been in tears during the interview conducted by Robin Roberts as she spoke about her journey. Michael held her hand and said they were going to beat this, promising her a happy and healthy future.

Isabella, who started college at University of Southern California in Los Angeles last fall, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in late October.

Michael thanked his GMA co-stars and viewers for their love and support

"I didn't notice anything was off till probably like October 1," the college freshman told Robin, sharing that her first symptoms were simply headaches, though it then evolved into nausea, and she "couldn't walk straight."

Things took a turn for the worse later that month, and she recalled: "I woke up, probably at like, 1 p.m. I dreaded waking up. But I was throwing up blood."

© Instagram Isabella has been supported by her twin sister Sophia

After her father promptly encouraged her to go to the doctor and have a round of tests done, they discovered a fast-growing 4-centimeter tumor – larger than a gold ball – in the back of her head.

Michael then confessed to Robin: "I don't really remember much," adding: "I just remember trying to figure out how to get to L.A. ASAP. And it just doesn't feel real. It just didn't feel real."

Isabella with her mom Jean Muggli

Since making the reveal, Michael says they've been inundated with messages and told viewers on Friday's GMA: "We have received so much love and so much support and it's almost overwhelming. But thank you. Thank you for everybody out there."

