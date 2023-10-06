GMA's Michael Strahan looks so different before weight loss transformation

Michael Strahan's rugged good-looks, quick wit and personality have made him a firm favorite on morning TV in America, but before his career in television, he was a professional American football player.

The star remembers his time in the NFL with fondness and often refers to his 15-years as a defensive end for the New York Giants while hosting GMA.

He did just that on Thursday when he flashed back to some highlights from his career with a montage of videos of him at the peak of his game.

WATCH: Michael Strahan looked very different during his NFL career after gaining weight

"Time flies... thanks to these videos for bringing back the good times on the field," he wrote alongside them, and fans loved seeing him in action.

The clip didn't just highlight his impressive athletic ability, but his body transformation too. Because Michael looked very different in the clips, as he sported a far bulkier frame than he does today.

© Getty Images Michael Strahan in 2001 while playing for the New York Giants

He has been open about his weight loss after retiring from the NFL, and previously confessed: "It just wasn't me," when it came to his former physique.

Some fans were shocked by Michael's Instagram post and commented: "Wow, you were a beast on the field," and, "I had forgotten what a powerhouse you were," while others wished he was still in the game and said they missed watching him.

© Getty Images Michael said he lost lots of weight after the stress of his divorce from his second wife

Michael weighed around 285 pounds while playing for the NFL and said he didn't know the right way to bulk up back then.

"When I first got in the league, I came in at 250-something," he said during an appearance on All The Smoke podcast.

© Getty Images Michael lost weight after her retired from the NFL

"But then they told me to gain weight, but, back then, they didn't tell you the proper way. So, I was just fast food, pizza, I was like 280."

But he put on too much weight and then had to navigate the difficult journey of losing it. "For years, I was in the 270s," Michael added. "Then I went down to the 260s. As I got older, I started gradually losing weight."

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael with his girlfriend Kayla Quick and his daughter Isabella

In fact, he said that during his last three years in the NFL, he got down to 247 to 252 pounds.

Michael confessed that was largely due to stress as he was going through a divorce from his second ex-wife, Jean Muggli - the mother of his twins, Isabella and Sophia.

© Getty Michael says cardio and yoga changed his life

The dad-of-four insists he feels healthier now than he did in his twenties and says he completely shifted his focus away from heavy weights and bulking up after he retired.

"I had to work with a lot more cardio," he told Men's Health. "Flexibility, yoga—completely changed my life."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.