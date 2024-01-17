They may no longer be a couple, but Christina Applegate's ex-husband will always be one of her biggest fans.

Following her emotional appearance at the Emmys when she received a standing ovation for returning to the spotlight amid her battle with MS, Johnathon Schaech had a message for her.

Christina, 52, was a nominee and presenter at the awards in Los Angeles where she was brought to tears by the support she received.

WATCH: Christina Applegate gets a standing ovation at the Emmys

Johnathon took to X to pay a heartfelt tribute to the woman he was married to for six years, from 2001-2007."She danced opening night on Broadway on a broken foot, beat cancer," he wrote. "She's the toughest human being I've ever met! F--- MS! So proud of her! Go, Christina!" he then reposted a story on Christina and her standing ovation.

Johnathon is an American actor and screenwriter and starred in a number of movies including 1996's That Thing You Do, the 2008 flick, Prom Night, and Day of the Dead in 2017.

© Getty Images Christina Applegate with her ex-husband Johnathon Schaech

Christina has retired from acting amid her battle with multiple sclerosis, making her appearance at the Emmys even more magical. While she didn't walk home with the Emmy for her role in Netflix's Dead to Me (which went to Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary fame instead), she did earn the respect and admiration of the audience.

The Samantha Who? actress was brought to tears by the audience's warm reception to her appearance, and joked: "You are totally shaming me with disability with standing up," and as the applause continued, she further joked that her body was "not by Ozempic."

© Getty Images Johnathon Schaech paid tribute to Christina Applegate

She wowed in a red velvet gown by designer Christian Siriano and completed the look with a decorative cane which she uses to walk.

Christina revealed her diagnosis in 2021 and during a chatting with the New York Times in November 2022, she spoke about the symptoms she experienced that led to her seeking medical assistance.

She said she had been feeling unbalanced in the years leading up to her diagnosis and noticed her tennis skills were depleting. "I wish I had paid attention," she said. "But who was I to know?"

© Getty Christina was brought to tears at the Emmys

Numbness and tingling in her extremities followed and she was heartbroken by the reveal that she has MS.

"Acceptance? No. I’m never going to accept this," she told the outlet. "I'm pissed."But she later told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show that she was using humor to help her get by.

© Getty Anthony Anderson and Christina Applegate speak onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards

"My humor shield keeps me OK," she said. "But of course, down on the insides, you feel the things. I do it to kind of deflect and also make people not scared to be around me.

"When people see me now as a disabled person, I want them to feel comfortable that we can laugh about it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here