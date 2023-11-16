Hugh Jackman is taking his mind off his split from his estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, by hitting the gym and bulking up his already bulging muscles.

The 55-year-old showed off his insanely ripped physique in a new video shared on Thursday, which saw him performing several reps of deadlifts while wearing a pair of shorts and a sleeveless vest.

Hugh looked in deep concentration as he lifted the heavy weights, revealing that he is training hard to transform his body and bulk up, even more, to reprise his iconic role of Wolverine for the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie. Check out the video below...

WATCH: Hugh Jackman looks seriously ripped in new workout video

The actor will join Ryan Reynolds – who plays the titular Marvel anti-hero – and wasted no time returning to the gym now that he is able to work again following the long-awaited resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Captioning the clip, Hugh wrote: "LFG #becomingwolverineagain(again)," and his followers were quick to react to his buff appearance. "Unreal. Could CGI himself into a beast but taking the long road. Love it," replied one.

A second said: "You make 55 look like 35." A third added: "One man who never gets old always the one and only wolverine."

© 20th Century Fox/Marvel Entertainment/Dune Entertainment/Bad Hat Harry/Marv Films/Kobal/Shutterstock Hugh Jackman bulked up significantly for his role as Wolverine

The superhero film, directed by Canadian filmmaker Shawn Levy (who directed Ryan in Free Guy and The Adam Project), is set for a May 3, 2024 release, nearly six years after the previous Deadpool 2.

Hugh's appearance in the upcoming film will mark his first movie since he and Deborra-Lee made the shocking announcement in September that they had decided to part ways after almost three decades together.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman keeps himself in great shape

Announcing their news in a statement to People, the former couple wrote: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they continued, signing off: "Deb and Hugh Jackman."

The pair are parents to two children, Oscar, 23, and 18-year-old daughter Ava.

© Matt Baron/Shutterstock Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have split after 27 years of marriage

Hugh and Deborra-Lee got engaged in Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens four months after meeting on the set of the Australian drama 'Corelli' in 1995. '

The Greatest Showman' star previously revealed that he fell for his future wife after their first meeting, telling People: "I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I'll never forget.

© Getty Images Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman share two children

"She took off her seatbelt, and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'"

They exchanged vows on April 11, 1996, in Melbourne, and the pair's special day saw Deborra-Lee wearing a white satin jumpsuit, and Hugh opting for a black suit with a white shirt.

