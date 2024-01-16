Christina Applegate's lookalike daughter is even taller than famous mom in photo ahead of emotional Emmys appearance

Christina Applegate was the belle of the ball at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards the night of Monday, January 15th when she appeared to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

The 52-year-old actress has retired from acting amid her battle with multiple sclerosis, but was also a nominee in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her performance in the Netflix series Dead to Me.

While she didn't walk home with the Emmy (which went to Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary fame instead), she did earn the respect and admiration of the audience, who gave her a standing ovation when she first appeared on the stage. Relive the moment below...

WATCH: Christina Applegate standing ovation and opening remarks

And it seems like she came ready with the support of her nearest and dearest, including none other than her daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble.

The 12-year-old featured in a pre-show photoshoot with her famous mom in front of an ornate, branch-covered doorway in LA, also featuring the designer of her red velvet gown, Christian Siriano.

Sadie contrasted her mom's look with a sleek oversized black suit and a white button down, looking like a striking double of Christina with her long blonde locks, and even growing to be taller than her mom.

© Getty Images Christina and her daughter Sadie posed for photos ahead of her appearance at the Emmys

Shared with her husband of ten years, Dutch musician Martyn LeNoble, the pre-teen, who will turn 13 on January 27, last made an appearance with her mom on the red carpet of the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2023.

The Samantha Who? actress was brought to tears by the audience's warm reception to her appearance, and joked: "You are totally shaming me with disability with standing up," and as the applause continued, she further joked that her body was "not by Ozempic."

© Getty Images The actress posed in her opulent red velvet Christian Siriano gown as a presenter and nominee

Throughout her illustrious career, Christina has received eight Primetime Emmy nominations, winning Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series once in 2003 for her turn as Amy Green on Friends.

She was nominated once again for the prize the following year, has been nominated twice for her leading turn in Samantha Who? and was nominated four times for Dead to Me, including an Outstanding Comedy Series nod as an executive producer.

© Getty Images Christina presented the trophy to "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri

At Variety's TV FYC Fest in June last year, she spoke about the accommodations the show made for her and her health, expressing her gratitude for it being "what I had always dreamed of doing."

"We don't know what my future as an actress is going to be," she continued. "How can I handle it? How can I go onto a set and call the shots of what I need as far as my boundaries, physically? I don't know who is going to be as loving and understanding as this group of people were.

© Getty Images She has won one Primetime Emmy from eight nominations

"I could see the excruciating pain I was in every day I was there and I didn’t want to relive it," she confessed. "I had to take it in little tiny doses but I think it is a beautiful piece of work. I'm so grateful to [creator/writer Liz Feldman] for seeing I had it in me."

