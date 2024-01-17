Mr Bates vs. the Post Office star undergoes 'unbelievable' surgery after 'rapid' deterioration

Mr Bates vs. the Post Office star Will Mellor has spoken out after undergoing surgery for his "rapidly" deteriorating eyesight. The star took to Instagram during the week to fill his followers in on what had happened.

"Today is a big day for me. I'm at OCL VISION, and I'm about to go in for lens replacement surgery," the Line of Duty star shared. "I've had bad eyes all my life, but since I hit 40 my eyes just deteriorated rapidly and now I need glasses for more or less everything."

WATCH: Will Mellor reveals surgery experience as eyesight deteriorates

Revealing what he was expecting, he added: "I looked at laser eye surgery, but I can't have laser because I have one short-sighted and one long-sighted eye, and that would mean they could only correct one or the other, so I'd still need glasses for reading or for long distance, whereas lens replacement, if all goes well, then I'll never need glasses again.

"So how amazing is that? I'm a bit nervous because it's my eyes, but I'm about to go in for surgery so I'll let you know how I get on. I'll see you in a bit."

© Instagram Will opened up about the procedure

After his surgery, Will filled in his fans about how the procedure went. "I've just come out of surgery looking very sexy as you can see. Unbelievable," he joked. "I mean both eyes took about twenty minutes in total to do both eyes if that. Not much pain at all, a bit of pressure on the eye like a bit of a headache on the eye but that was it. Unbelievable. Dr Romesh is a genius. A bit blurry, but I'll keep you posted".

Fans were quick to support the 47-year-old following the operation, as one penned: "You will be also fine. I have had macular holes in my eyes. I lost sight in both eyes albeit separately, had surgery which included new lens & now have brilliant sight. All the best."

© ITV STUDIOS Will stars in Mr Bates vs the Post Office

A second posted: "Had mine done a year ago, need some more laser on one eye, which I'm getting next week. Fab not to wear glasses all the time but watch on for dry eyes!" and a third commented: "I had both eyes done, and I now have twenty twenty vision."

Will has previously battled health issues, and ahead of his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2022, he revealed his knee issues might hinder him, though thankfully he ultimately faced no worries and made it to the semi-finals.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Will was paired with Nancy Xu on the popular dancing show

Speaking about how the injury could have impacted him, Will shared: "If [my knees] pop out in the middle of a dance routine live on telly, there's not much I can do because I will just hit the floor. They’ve popped out while I've been walking down the stairs, before now.

"So as long as that stays, then whatever will be will be. But I just want to make it through the journey. I don't want to go out with injury, it'd kill me because I think I feel like I'd have the experience."