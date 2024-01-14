Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella receives heartfelt message from dad's GMA co-star following cancer diagnosis

The stars of Good Morning America are first and foremost a family. Just days after Michael Strahan and his daughter Isabella revealed her brain tumor diagnosis, Lara Spencer – Michael's co-star of nine years – sent a message of support.

Commending the father-daughter-duo on Instagram, the GMA anchor shared a photo from their emotional interview with Robin Roberts. "Isabella-you are courageous. Strong. And so inspiring," the caption began.

"We are sending you positive energy and prayers that this is soon in the rearview mirror. You got this. Michael-what a loving and incredible dad you are. Love you."

WATCH: Michael Strahan and daughter Isabella discuss her journey with brain cancer

Shortly after posting, fans followed suit, wishing Isabella a full recovery in the comments. "This interview was so touching. He is a good dad. Wishing Isabella the best," replied one. "You got this, Isabella," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "So much love. Isabella...you are such an amazing woman. We pray for your continued recovery."

Earlier this week, Michael and Isabella, 19, joined Robin Roberts, where they spoke candidly about her cancer diagnosis. "I didn't notice anything was off till probably like October 1," the college freshman told Robin, sharing that her first symptoms were simply headaches, before evolving into nausea, and leaving her unable to "walk straight."

Isabella was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor in October 2023

Things took a turn for the worse later that month, and she recalled: "I woke up, probably at like, 1 p.m. I dreaded waking up. But I was throwing up blood," and added: "I was like, 'Hm, this probably isn't good.' So I texted [my sister], who then notified the whole family."

After hearing the news, Michael encouraged her to go to the doctor and have a round of tests done, resulting in the discovery of a fast-growing 4-centimeter tumor – larger than a golf ball – in the back of her head.

© Getty Images Michael encouraged Isabella to go the doctor after learning of her symptoms

"I don't really remember much," Michael told Robin. "I just remember trying to figure out how to get to L.A. ASAP. And it just doesn't feel real. It just didn't feel real."

On October 27th, one day before she was set to turn 19, Isabella underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai and subsequently endured a tough month of recovery, which included radiation, rehabilitation, and learning to walk again.

© Instagram Isabella has since undergone surgery, radiation and rehabilitation

Isabella has officially completed the six-week treatment, and now she's headed to Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina – her twin sister Sophia attends Duke – to start chemotherapy.

© Instagram Michael couldn't be prouder of Isabella

Sharing how proud he is of Isabella, Michael said: "I literally think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter," maintaining: "I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this."