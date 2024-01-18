Princess Kate's illness over the years: hospitalisations, surgery and injuries

Our thoughts are with the Wales family, after Princess Kate was admitted to hospital for planned abdominal surgery.

The royal, who turned 42 last week, has rarely been ill since stepping into the spotlight on the arm of Prince William, and prior to this week has been the picture of health, only publicly admitted to hospital while pregnant due to extreme morning sickness.

Of her hospitalisation this week, a statement from the palace read in part: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.

Princess Kate is staying in hospital

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

We take a look back at Princess Kate's almost impeccable clean bill of health…

Princess Kate's pregnancy illness

Princess Kate was unwell with extreme morning sickness throughout all three of her pregnancies, but it was so severe when she was pregnant for the first time with Prince George that the royal was admitted to hospital.

© Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle Princess Kate was hospitalised when pregnant

When unable to keep anything down, a hospital stay will allow any fluids to be administered via a drip to keep the mother and baby hydrated and healthy.

Princess Kate's childhood injury

Princess Kate has a three-inch scar running along her temple on the left-hand side of her head, which caused royal watchers to speculate over how she sustained the injury, with some suggesting she was injured in a hockey match.

© Getty Princess Kate has a scar on her head

Keen to put rumours to bed, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told E! News in 2011: "The scar is related to a childhood operation."

No further details were given and Princess Kate has never spoken about undergoing surgery in her childhood.

DISCOVER: Who is looking after the Princess of Wales' children while she recovers from abdominal surgery?

Princess Kate's minor injuries

The royal is often seen with a plaster on her finger during royal engagements, most recently in September 2023 during a visit to men's prison HMP High Down in Surrey.

© Getty Princess Kate has sported several small wounds over the years

Princess Kate admitted she'd hurt herself on the trampoline at home. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace says it was a "small injury, nothing serious".

Princess Kate's Covid exposure

The Princess of Wales never publicly discussed contracting Covid, but in July 2021 she missed several engagements after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid, according to a statement from Kensington Palace. The royal reportedly showed no symptoms, but isolated in line with the guidelines at the time.

© Getty Princess Kate followed Covid precautions

While other royals have also missed engagements due to flu and cold, Princess Kate has no track record of such.

Here's hoping she makes a swift recovery!

