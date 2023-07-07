Princess Kate's fans concerned for her amid busy schedule

This week has seen Princess Kate travel the length of the country in her role as the Princess of Wales. Not only did she attend King Charles' Scottish Coronation in Edinburgh, she spent time at Wimbledon and supported Prince William at a charity polo match in Windsor.

Her busy schedule hasn't gone unnoticed by royal watchers, who expressed concern about how much she has on her plate.

"Good lord you two are so busy! Gone up to Edinburgh and suddenly you’re back down here again the next day! And doing the polo, how do you find the energy and time to fit all in?" one concerned royal watcher asked, with a second adding: "I’m exhausted just looking at how much these two do."

© Charlie Crowhurst Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles at Prince William, Prince of Wales as he took part in a Charity Polo Cup

A third agreed, commenting: "I was thinking that they should be going on their summer holiday shortly? They do a lot of engagements the are one right after another."

Indeed, the Prince and Princess of Wales should have a break from their jampacked schedule soon, with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis finishing their first year at Lambrook this week.

HELLO! reported this summer is set to be a different one for the Wales family. For a start, it's their first full summer spent living in their idyllic surroundings at their home in Windsor, Adelaide Cottage.

© Karwai Tang Princess Kate, Prince George and the other Wales family members are set to have a different summer to usual

Not only do they have a sprawling garden at the property, they also have Windsor Great Park on their doorstep for trekking, bike rides and more.

When they're not in Windsor, it's traditional for the royal family to decamp to Balmoral in August, but the annual trip is set to be different this year, as it's their first trip to their Scottish retreat without Queen Elizabeth II.

It's thought that this year, King Charles will host the extended family for the first time. Prince William is keen for his children to experience the very best of Scotland, just as he did as a child.

© Charlie Crowhurst The Prince and Princess of Wales are due a relaxing summer

Speaking in May 2021, William said: "George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too."

After an incredibly busy first year with her new role as Princess of Wales, we hope Princess Kate has time to really relax this summer and spend time with her young family.

