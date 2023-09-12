Princess Kate makes emotional visit to men's prison for cause close to her heart – live blog

Good afternoon and welcome to our royal live blog.

The Princess of Wales has arrived at men's prison HMP High Down in Surrey, for a cause close to her heart.

Kate, who has spent over a decade working with addiction charities, visited the prison on Tuesday 12 September in her role as patron of The Forward Trust, a charity that supports those in the criminal justice system to manage and recover from their addictions.

HMP High Down is home to around 1,100 prisoners and the royal visit comes ahead of Addiction Awareness Week which will take place from 28 October to 4 Novembe. This year's theme is 'Everybody Knows Somebody', to highlight the vast array of people across society who are affected by addiction.