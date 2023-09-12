Princess Kate makes emotional visit to men's prison for cause close to her heart – live blog

- Princess Kate is visiting a men's prison in Surrey to learn how charity The Forward Trust is helping prisoners manage and recover from their addictions
- Kate has long held an interest in addiction and the complexities of mental health. She became patron of The Forward Trust in 2021
- The Princess will experience what it's like for families to visit their loved ones in prison
- She will also make a stop at The Clink, the prison's on-site restaurant run by prisoners
Princess Kate arrives at HMP High Down in Surrey
Good afternoon and welcome to our royal live blog.
The Princess of Wales has arrived at men's prison HMP High Down in Surrey, for a cause close to her heart.
Kate, who has spent over a decade working with addiction charities, visited the prison on Tuesday 12 September in her role as patron of The Forward Trust, a charity that supports those in the criminal justice system to manage and recover from their addictions.
HMP High Down is home to around 1,100 prisoners and the royal visit comes ahead of Addiction Awareness Week which will take place from 28 October to 4 Novembe. This year's theme is 'Everybody Knows Somebody', to highlight the vast array of people across society who are affected by addiction.