The secrets to Nicole Kidman's amazing skin in that backless dress revealed

Nicole Kidman made sure to turn heads when she stepped onto the red carpet in a backless Versace dress at the Expats premiere in New York City this week and now HELLO! has the secrets to her flawless skin.

At 56, the Hollywood A-lister looked healthy, toned and radiant, something that leading aesthetics doctor, Dr Lubna Khan-Salim puts down to a combination of factors

.Speaking to HELLO!, the skincare specialist weighed in on the treatments, procedures and products she believes help Nicole's skin look and feel her best.

Wear sunscreen

Nicole has been vocal about the importance of protecting her fair skin telling Forbes: "I wouldn’t say I have a typical skincare routine as my routine definitely changes based on where I am (whether that's Nashville or Sydney), what I'm doing (i.e; on-set or on vacation) and the weather." Adding: "Over the years I’ve added more oils and serums to my routine but my constant is a simple cleanser. And I'm always wearing sunscreen."

Dr Lubna Khan-Salim mirrored her statement when she told HELLO!: "It's clear that sun protection is an important part of Nicole Kidman’s skincare regime. The fact that she wears a high factor broad spectrum SPF is apparent by the fact that her skin is healthy and does not display hyperpigmentation and sun spots as you would typically expect for a woman of that age who has been exposed to the sun."

Skincare is also about your diet

It's not just about what you put on your skin, but what you put into your body that counts when it comes to skincare. "In order to achieve such healthy-looking firm skin Nicole is likely taking a holistic approach to her health and wellbeing in which she combines a nutrient-rich diet with topical skincare products containing active ingredients alongside supplements," explained the doctor.

"Women of this age often experience dry skin as a result of lowered estrogen production during menopause. Estrogen is a hormone that helps to stimulate oils and collagen which are vital to maintain skin health, elasticity and firmness."

Injectable treatment Profhilo

"It's likely that Nicole is also having treatments such as Profhilo - an injectable treatment which I use to treat many women of Nicole’s age," she said. But what is Profhilo and what does it do?

"It contains hyaluronic acid that helps to restore skin elasticity and firmness by boosting collagen and elastin production, improving skin tone, texture hydration and radiance. It can also help to reduce skin laxity."

Exosomes, polynucleotides and collagen

Dr Lubna Khan-Salim elaborated further with the skin treatments that she believes Nicole's skincare regime almost certainly includes.

"Treatments based on revolutionary regenerative medicine, such as exosomes and polynucleotides and senolytic skin products to improve the cellular age of skin are gaining popularity due to the fact that they are minimally invasive but produce extremely effective results."

We asked Dr Lubna Khan-Salim what exosomes and polynucleotides are and she gave a breakdown. "Exosomes are tiny extracellular vesicles secreted by most cell types, which are filled with proteins, lipids and nucleic acids. When injected into the skin they stimulate it on a cellular level, reawakening inactive skin cells and older exosomes so that they can improve skin repair and rejuvenation.

"Polynucleotides are filtered and purified natural DNA fractions that initiate your body’s natural fibroblast production, increasing collagen. These are an injectable bio-stimulator."

Together, these work to help produce and enhance collagen. Bio-regenerative treatments such as these are not trying to plump and distort the face but rather to work biologically to produce new collagen and elastin.

In conclusion: "By working on a cellular and regenerative level they will not only help to plump skin naturally but also to give it a healthy and youthful glow- this is pro-aging in the healthiest way as demonstrated by Nicole."

.Disclaimer: Dr Lubna Khan-Salim has not treated Nicole Kidman

