Nicole Kidman says 'we're doing it' and confirms Big Little Lies season 3 - everything she's said so far

It's been four years since the second season of Big Little Lies came to our screens, and the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep gripped audiences across the world. Needless to say since the season came to an end, fans have been desperate for more with little relief - but Nicole Kidman took the time to reassure them that season four is on the way.

© HBO/Sky Nicole and Reese

"We’re at work on it," the Moulin Rouge! actress informed Variety at the New York premiere for Expats. According to Nicole, she and co-star Reese are "texting every day" about the third season. She added: "there's a timeline and we're doing it."

Otherwise, Nicole was careful not to share too much information. "We can’t say anything more," she said. "We’ve got to start keeping our mouths shut…We’ve got to button it."

© Kevin Mazur The cast of season two

The star first confirmed that Big Little Lies would be coming back to screens in November 2023 at a fan event, where she said: "I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children, and I was thinking I was going to retire, and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show."

She continued: "And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success. And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI."

© Home Box Office Meryl as Mary Louise

Reese similarly mentioned on January 8th that she is "hard at work" on the project, and that "Nic and I have been working on it a lot" - giving hope to fans.

Making season three happen

The road to season three hasn't been easy, as president of HBO Casey Bloys revealed that the sheer star power of the cast means that it's incredibly hard to find a gap in the schedule for filming.

© FilmMagic Season two was a 'miracle' to film

"I love this group of people—I would do anything with them. The reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. I just think it’s not realistic," he said. "Look, if they all came to me and said, ‘We worked out all of our schedules!’—then sure. But I just don't think it's realistic."

The unexpected death of Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed the original series before his death in 2021, was also a serious blow to the cast.

Nicole mentioned to Entertainment Tonight that "We are obviously all devastated at the loss of Jean-Marc Vallée. That made us go, 'Can we move forward?' But Reese and I, and all of the other women, have decided, yes we can."

Season two almost didn't happen

Reports suggested that it was a miracle that they managed to film season two as Reese and Nicole were so busy.

Running Hello Sunshine productions, Reese has balanced her work on Big Little Lies with The Morning Show, Little Fires Everywhere, and Daisy Jones & the Six.