Nicole Kidman, 56, steals the show in an incredibly revealing dress - see best photos

At the New York premiere of her latest Amazon Prime Video film, Expats, Nicole Kidman truly captivated the crowd.

The acclaimed Hollywood actress, aged 56, braved the chilly weather in a stunning backless black gown, showcasing her impressively toned figure.

Her structured frock, complete with a cowl neck design and a daring high split in the skirt, highlighted her well-defined back and six-pack abs.

Nicole chose to let her attire be the centerpiece of her look, accessorizing with understated yet elegant drop diamond earrings and a sophisticated watch.

© CHARLY TRIBALLEAU Nicole Kidman arrives for Prime Video's Expats premiere at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City

Her strawberry blonde locks flowed freely, and she opted for a copper-toned eyeshadow palette and a rosy lip, enhancing her natural beauty.

In a recent conversation with Stellar's Something To Talk About podcast, Nicole opened up about her journey in Hollywood, particularly as a woman in her fifties.

© Nina Westervelt Nicole's incredibly toned back

Reflecting on the buzz created by her 2022 Vanity Fair micro-skirt photoshoot, she shared her philosophy of not letting others' opinions dictate her choices.

"I make the most random, crazy choices. I call it 'teenage choices' because I don't ever think of the consequences," she revealed.

© Nina Westervelt Nicole turned heads in black dress

Nicole emphasized her inclination to make decisions based on feeling rather than external expectations or pressures.

Nicole's fearless approach to her fashion choices is a testament to her confidence and self-assuredness.

"I just try to keep in that place, because otherwise I think you get scared or worried about what people think," she added.

© CHARLY TRIBALLEAU Nicole looks incredible at 56

She further expressed her preference to remain uninformed about public reactions to her choices, saying, "Don't tell me. I don't really want to know. It'll stop me from doing what I want to do."

In a candid conversation on the “Radio Times” podcast, she also revealed how her stature has been a source of personal discomfort and why it has even led her to lie about her true height.

Reflecting on her experiences, Nicole shared the teasing she endured during her younger years. “I was teased. I was called ‘Stalky.’ They’d always be like, ‘How’s the air up there?’” she recalled. This teasing left a lasting impact, influencing how she perceives her height in both personal and professional settings.

Nicole also divulged that people often express surprise at her height, commenting, “‘You’re so much taller than I thought,’” which has led her to grapple with her appearance, especially in high-profile events.

On the professional front, Nicole continues to make strides in her production endeavors with her company Blossom Films.

© Getty Nicole Kidman at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Following the success of Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, she is set to collaborate again with producer Per Saari in the upcoming Binge series The Last Anniversary.

This series, adapted from a novel by Liane Moriarty, published in 2006, revolves around a woman who inherits a house on a mysterious island. Filming in Sydney with Australian actors, Nicole is excited about showcasing Australian talent and accents to a global audience.

"Australian accents, an Australian project with Australian accents for the world. This has been a long time in the making," she remarked at last year's SXSW Festival.

Nicole also shared her admiration for Liane Moriarty, noting their commonalities and the strong friendship they've developed.

"She is the same age, she has got kids, she has gone through similar things at different times. She has become a great friend," she said of the author.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.