Jonnie Irwin shares heartbreaking account of hospital visit amid cancer diagnosis

Jonnie Irwin has shared an update from hospital amid his ongoing cancer treatment, revealing that he hadn't slept for six nights ahead of his full body MRI scan. Taking to Instagram, the A Place in the Sun presenter, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2020, shared a photo of himself in hospital gear awaiting the scan.

"This is the look of a man who's not slept for 6 nights and awaiting a full body MRI scan of at least an hour. If you haven't had one they're claustrophobic and claustrophobic and omit loud random noises. Joy.

© @jonnieirwintv/Instagram Jonnie Irwin shared a photo from hospital ahead of his MRI scan

"Take note on attempt of a jaunty not on my gown! I'm expecting to come out to news of India all out 195! ##alwaystrying #mri #livingwithcancer #nhs."

Fans rushed to the comments section to heap support on the 50-year-old, with many wishing him luck and others sharing words of encouragement.

One person wrote: "Good luck mate. Stay strong - you're amazing and an inspiration to us all."

© Instagram Jonnie with his wife Jessica

Jonnie first opened up about his cancer diagnosis in November 2022 after keeping his illness private for two years.

Sharing his story with HELLO! at the time, he revealed that he was filming in Italy when he got the first warning sign that something was wrong with his health. After experiencing blurry vision while driving, it was later confirmed as the result of lung cancer which had spread to his brain.

"Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live," he said.

© Mike Marsland Jonnie first revealed his diagnosis in 2022

"I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was pretty much on her own. That was devastating. All I could do was apologise to her. I felt so responsible."

Since his diagnosis, Jonnie, who shares three sons, Rex, Rafa and Cormac, with his wife Jessica, has shared regular updates on his health, raising awareness about the experience of living with cancer.

Most recently, he appeared on Jane McLelland's podcast (the author who penned How to Stave Cancer). "I just think the work you're doing is so important because if I just listened to the prognosis I'm perennially given, I'd be curling up in a ball and crying myself to death," he said.

© Instagram Jonnie with his sons Rex, Rafa and Cormac

"But I feel much more empowered and much more educated. There is a sphere of help and the help from the NHS is a massive part of that sphere, but there's also bits and bobs that I can do," Jonny continued before opening up about his hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

"I feel great after it. I feel great after hyperbaric - I feel great after vitamin C," he said. "These things, if I was fit and well, I'd be trying to use them anyway because I'm so much more open-minded probably because I've got a gun to my head. And it's a rich kaleidoscope of help that I'm pursuing and I will continue to do that."