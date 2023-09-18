Jonnie Irwin shares 'frustrating' cancer update as fans reassure him

Escape to the Country star Jonnie Irwin has shared a "frustrating" update regarding his cancer diagnosis on Instagram. Sharing a photo of himself wearing an oxygen mask, alongside other snaps of himself visiting a wellness retreat, he wrote: "The wait for more scans is frustrating when you know the cancer is on the move again.

"Meanwhile there’s stuff I can do to make the terrain as tough as possible for growth and the ladies down at @sereniti_health are part of my team of suppliers for various therapies. I’d recommend this place to anyone wanting to tap into a healthier lifestyle. Big shout as always goes to @how_to_starve_cancer whose constant help has a huge impact. #respect."

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin on Father's Day with his children

His fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "Jonnie I think you look the best you have for a good while. Colour in your skin and a nice weight. I hope you're feeling as well as you look. Keep fighting it." Another person added: "I was diagnosed with grade 4 brain cancer and wasn’t given very long to live but I’m still here nearly 2 years later. Just keep going you’re doing amazing and just live every day the best you can. You are a true inspiration!"

Jonnie Irwin at wellness retreat

A third person posted: "Johnnie 7 years ago I was given 2 or 3 years to live..Here I am 7 years in cancer free. Praying for you. I sooo want that for you and your precious family." Another fan wrote: "First of all (from this) I think you are a fantastic father, and second of all I know you from the TV and your talent is without question. I am sorry you find yourself in this situation with cancer and words are limited in what we can convey. I wish you only the best and admire all that you represent. Lots of love."

Jonnie first went public with his cancer diagnosis back in November 2022 after keeping it private for two years. At the time, he told HELLO!: "I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive, and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it.

Jonnie Irwin posed outside the Wellness Retreat

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart." Jonnie shares three sons, four-year-old Rex and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac, with his wife, Jess.

Speaking about them spending time together as a family, Jess told HELLO!: "All the boys gravitate to him when they want to show off and get his attention. They're aware that Jonnie needs his rest and can't always jump up and play football for hours, but they're more than happy snuggled up on the sofa, watching a movie. Story time is a big thing at bedtime and that is something I know Jonnie treasures with them."