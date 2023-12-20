Jonnie Irwin's adorable son Rafa, two, takes after his dad in home photo

After stepping back from his presenting duties on A Place in the Sun and Escape to the Country, Jonnie Irwin has filled his time with home renovations and fatherhood duties.

In his latest update, Jonnie revealed he combined the two, getting a helping hand from his son Rafa for his latest makeover project.

© Instagram Jonnie got a helping hand from his son Rafa for his latest home project

The TV star shares sons Rex, four, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two, with his wife Jessica, and the family live in Newcastle in what Jonnie described as "not the prettiest of houses."

However, that has all been changing thanks to a lot of hard work over the past few years.

© Instagram Jonnie and Jessica share sons Rex, Rafa and Cormac

Jonnie revealed that his son Rafa had taken an interest in properties just like his dad, as the pair turned their attention to giving one of the bedrooms an update. The little boy helped rip up carpets dressed in a cute Harry Potter jumper with a mop of brunette hair, clutching a cuddly toy in one hand.

"Pulling up carpets, getting help from Rafa and his fox called… Jonnie!" the doting dad captioned the photo.

© Instagram The A Place in the Sun star revealed his bright orange front door

Over the past three years, Jonnie has not only made interior design tweaks but has also changed the layout of the home. The family have moved the doorway to the centre of the house, where guests enter through a tangerine-hued door and a monochromatic porch extension.

Inside, the modern interiors now include a candy pink bathroom and a modern lounge with glass patio doors leading to their garden.

© Instagram The presenter has a salmon pink en suite

Jonnie embarked on his home transformation after his terminal cancer diagnosis in 2020. He first realised something was wrong with his health in August when his vision went blurry while driving in Italy, where he was filming for A Place in the Sun. It was later confirmed it was caused by lung cancer that had spread to his brain.

"Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live," he told HELLO!.

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin reveals his immaculate new driveway at Newcastle home

"I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was pretty much on her own. That was devastating. All I could do was apologise to her. I felt so responsible."

He later added that he hoped his three sons, whom he described as "a force of nature", would remain living at the family home he helped create.

"I'd like them to remember, whilst I'm not around, I helped give them this start in life, and hopefully a comfortable family home. Hopefully, still in this home – this room is by my design, hopefully, it stands the test of time!" he said, referring to the living room.

