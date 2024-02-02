I tried a new wellness hotspot launched by Boris Johnson's PT

More than at any other time of the year, just as winter seems endless and our bodies are telling us to hibernate with box sets, we are bombarded with impossibly cheery people suggesting we make resolutions to hit the gym.

This time of year can be a gymphobe's nightmare – whether it’s HIIT, impossibly complex dancercise (yes, it’s back, if TikTok is anything to go by) or the newest style of yoga – exercise is coming at you from all angles and it might seem easier to give up before you even start.

But according to celebrity trainer, wellbeing expert and founder of Pillar Wellbeing, Harry Jameson, there’s more to fitness than sweat. Movement, nutrition and recovery are the three key pillars of his wellness concept Pillar Wellbeing (hence the name) - each with equal importance in Harry’s strategy of preventative wellness.

Harry Jameson has a passion for wellbeing

Whilst Harry is best known as an elite and celebrity trainer, working with some of the most body-beautiful people on the planet (and one very well-known politician), he’s bringing his successful techniques to the rest of us.

Balancing training recovery and nutrition equally, his Pillar destinations emphasise wellness above everything else. Tailored personal training and classes are paired with intuitive and tailored recovery therapies plus access to delectable nutritionally-minded menus at their own restaurant concept, Pillar Kitchens, providing the fuel to build better health from within.

The destinations

Pillar Wellbeing is currently open in two indulgent destinations, with the promise of more on the horizon.

In London, Pillar Wellbeing is located in the 27,000 sq foot spa and wellness space of the recently opened Raffles London at The OWO. One of the most anticipated hotel openings in recent years, the hotel finds its home in the Old War Office, an iconic Grade II listed building and a true London landmark (if only the walls could talk!) worth a visit in its own right.

© John Athimaritis Inside the fitness studio at Raffles London

Pillar Kitchen, the accompanying dining concept has been developed by 2 Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton, Pillar’s Culinary Director. The menu combines scientifically proven nutrition with the innovation that a Michelin-starred chef can bring and is devised with nourishment as the priority but the difference, we can testify, is taste. As Harry says: "A healthy diet has traditionally been about taking things you enjoy out, rather than putting them in, and has often been devoid of flavour. Long-term healthspan is about creating a lifestyle you love and that loves you back."

Open to guests of the hotel as well as wellbeing members and day guests, the accompanying Guerlain spa is also a highly appealing way to spend a day that focuses on feeling good, looking good and, crucially, living better for the long haul.

Launched in September 2023, Pillar Wellbeing at the Fairmont Doha is Qatar’s first wellbeing-focused health club that prioritises movement, nutrition and recovery and is housed in the iconic Fairmont hotel.

The yoga studio in Qatar

With state-of-the-art facilities, such as an immersive spinning studio, indoor pool, and movement studio with a range of studio classes, alongside the largest gym and indoor climbing wall in Qatar, the gym is equipped with cutting-edge technology that improves your training and aids in your recovery.

The views in Qatar are incredible

The hotel, with its dazzling view of the Arabian Gulf, unmissable restaurants (we highly recommend the Masala Library Tasting Menu as well as Pillar Kitchen) and indulgent – yet very comfortable – accommodation, is a brilliant choice for those eschewing the flash of Dubai whilst seeking a true taste of luxury (and wellness) in the winter sun.

Whilst we might not all be able to visit the clubs in person, Pillar’s mantra of a better healthspan is truly inspirational. We’re all living longer, but unless we treat our bodies with the love, care and long-term dedication they deserve, we might not enjoy the longevity we have. So in 2024, we suggest aiming for balance – and this feels like a more achievable resolution that we can keep long into 2024 and beyond.

