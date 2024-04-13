Victoria Beckham wows with hourglass physique in new workout as she recovers from foot injury

It'll take more than a foot injury to slow down Victoria Beckham as on Saturday, the former singer was seen taking part in a couples workout with her husband David.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram feed, Victoria could be seen in her skintight black sportswear, with her leg supported by the £300 mobility scooter that her husband bought for her as she recovers from her injury. The mum-of-four didn't reveal what exercise she'd done as she showed off her hourglass figure, but there were two cycle machines in the background of her post.

The snap also shared a glimpse inside the monochromatic garden in the mansion that resided in, with a few trees in the yard starting to spring back into bloom adding a pop of colour.

Victoria wasn't the only one to feature in the images, as she also shared a shirtless photo of her darling husband who was working up a sweat on a weights bench. David proudly had his toned body on display, alongside a cap and a pair of eye-catching red trainers.

In her caption, the 49-year-old joked: "Saturday morning workout with this fit guy! You're welcome!!! Kisses @davidbeckham x."

Victoria stunned earlier in the week as she shared an insight into a separate workout she did with her husband, with the fashion designer focusing on her arms and she could be seen using an array of gym equipment including dumbbells and an LAT pulldown machine.

Alongside the candid snap, she wrote: "It was a tough one today @davidbeckham. But I do need to work on my facial expressions," followed by a series of laughing face emojis.

For her workouts, Victoria has worked out with personal trainer Bobby Rich, and in 2022, he gave fans an insight into her fitness routine, revealing that the star works out five days a week.

"Victoria's training is a priority to her and her dedication is nothing short of impressive," Bobby shared. "She is with me in the gym five days a week – and even if she's travelling there are no excuses, and we move to online sessions. Either way, she's putting the work in. My methodology and application towards Victoria's training is based on my own conditioning programming I used when competing."

He continued: "The biggest difference in Victoria's training is the introduction of strength training and functional movements, such as overhead squats, cleans, and snatches."

Victoria's dedication to exercise is ultimately what led to her foot injury, with the star revealing to fans on Valentine's Day that she "fell over" while at the gym.

