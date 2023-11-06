Prince William has fans in a tizzy over new muscular photos

Prince William proved he's just as sporty as Princess Kate during a solo engagement in Singapore, which saw the royal take to the water to compete in a dragon boat race in Singapore.

The 41-year-old future King impressed onlookers with his rowing prowess, with his sculpted muscular arms taking centre during the challenging activity.

Fans were seriously impressed by Prince William's display of athleticism, heaping praise on his talent in the activity, and his muscular transformation. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the Prince in action and see what all the fuss is about.

"I love seeing the Prince just get out there and engage with everyone - not only is he a royalty, but also a great sportsman," one fan praised, while another added: "I loved this sporty engagement. His Royal Highness looked like a natural."

A third wrote: "Prince William is on another level," with a fourth agreeing: "The Prince actually rowed with the team? Amazing level of engagement and commitment to his duties!!!"

A final fan suggested his capability in a rowing boat hints at his suitability for the throne, commenting: "If you have ever tried rowing you just know what a vigorous exercise it is, Not only on your arms but your whole core. One thing is certain, Mr. Wales is FIT to lead."

This is the second time William has taken part in a rowing engagement this year, following an appearance in May which saw him rowing while simultaneously engaging in a candid conversation about mental health with the crew.

We suspect the royal practices rowing in his own time, as the sport requires serious stamina. Plus, his sculpted arms tell the tale of someone who works out frequently.

Prince William's biceps attracted attention last year too, when he wore short-sleeved burgundy scrubs for a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital. "The most attractive aspect of William. He needs to show these arms more!" one fan gushed, while another commented: "Now we know why Kate smiles so much."

Fans were giddy over William's guns when he sat down for his Covid vaccine in May 2021, with followers praising the father of three.

Reacting to the post which saw William waiting patiently for his injection, one fan commented: "Those guns tho", whilst a second penned: "He is really fit."

We're pleased to see William looking after himself as it surely helps him stay well amid his busy schedule!

