Serena Williams, 42, shares incredible bikini photo six months after giving birth

Serena Williams recently shared an intimate glimpse into her life as a mother with her Instagram followers.

At 42, the tennis icon continues to inspire, not only with her legendary sports career but also with her journey into motherhood.

Her recent post featured her in a stunning white bikini, showcasing her toned physique while on a yacht, holding her six-month-old daughter, Adira.

Serena, ever the embodiment of strength and grace, wore her hair up, letting loose curls frame her radiant face, complemented by subtle makeup and pale pink lipstick.

In her caption, Serena opened up about the importance of self-love, especially during the transformative period of motherhood.

"Loving yourself is essential," she began, sharing her personal reflections on body image and self-acceptance. "Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect. I love that I smell like milk - that milk sustains @adiraohanian.

“I love getting to know a new version of my body," Serena expressed, highlighting the beauty in the changes her body has undergone.

This candid revelation comes after the joyous arrival of her second daughter with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, in August.

Serena shared a heartwarming clip of her family, including their five-year-old daughter, Olympia, celebrating the new addition.

Adira River Ohanian, as introduced by Alexis, has brought a new wave of love and happiness into their lives.

"I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama," Alexis shared on Instagram, reflecting the blissful state of their family.

Serena's journey through motherhood has been one of discovery and transformation. Once unsure about the prospect of parenthood, she now cherishes every moment with her daughters.

"The fact is that nothing is a sacrifice for me when it comes to Olympia. It all just makes sense," she shared with Vogue, revealing the depth of her love and commitment to her children.

