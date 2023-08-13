Serena Williams' five-year-old daughter Olympia gets facial during family spa day ahead of baby sister's arrival

Serena Williams is making sure she is as relaxed as possible ahead of her second baby's arrival, and her daughter Olympia is getting some pampering too.

Ahead of the tennis star's due date, her family ensured she would be calm and well-rested, and treated all of the Williams girls to a spa day right at home.

The soon-to-be mom-of-two is expecting her second child, a girl, with her husband Alexis Ohanian, who she married in 2017.

Over the weekend, Serena took to her YouTube to share how she was gearing up for her baby girl's arrival, and gave fans an envy-inducing glimpse into her "pre-push party."

The Olympic athlete got treated to manicures, a facial, foot massages, reflexology, and more, as did her five-year-old Olympia, who in a clip appears relaxed as ever on a massage bed as she gets a little facial for herself too.

In the video, she also took a moment to update fans on how she is feeling now that her due date is getting closer and closer.

"Baby number two is on the way, after some time waiting… How am I feeling about it? Excited, anxious, nervous, happy, all of the above?" she said.

She continued: "But ready…" before adding: "But actually, not quite ready today, I need another week. I don't have my stuff ready, the crib, a changing table, and a plethora of other things."

© Instagram Serena Williams has been acing her pregnancy fashion

Still, she maintained: "[I'm] mentally ready," as she added: "I feel so loved today. Everyone is here, family is here, and we're all just relaxed."

Serena also shared a clip of the special day on her Instagram, writing: "It's a pre-push party! Thank you @laralucaslulu for such a surprise. I could not have asked for a better day. Love you endlessly."

© Getty The tennis star announced her pregnancy at the Met Gala

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about the sweet gesture, with one fan writing: "The smiles say it all!!" as others added: "Praying you have a healthy delivery of a healthy baby. What a blessing," and: "Happy for you. Can't wait to see Olympia's baby sister, and I’m praying for a safe delivery," as well as: "You deserve it all Serena!!!"

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2017

The retired tennis pro announced that she would be having another girl, just what her husband Alexis had predicted back in May.

During an interview with former Fox News host Chris Wallace on his CNN show Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, the Reddit co-founder said: "I'm convinced I'm gonna be a girl dad," before joking: "So even if we have, you know, 50 more kids, they're all going to be girls."

