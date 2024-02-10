Serena Williams is so gorgeous in figure-hugging cut-out LBD inside closet of dreams

Serena Williams has put her tennis shoes to one side in favour of a fabulous LBD that we can't get enough of.

The Grand Slam singles champ, 42, took to Instagram to share a carousel of dazzling photos where she donned a sultry black midi dress. The figure-hugging garment had a scooping round neckline and for an extra eye-catching detail had cut-outs on both hips to reveal diamanté straps.

© Instagram Serena Williams wowed in a cut-out LBD

She paired the unexpected number with ultra-trendy oversized bow-adorned black peep-toe heels and accessorised the look with a bold cerise designer clutch – the 'Dionysus' style from Gucci which had a silver twinkly curved buckle detail for an extra touch of pizazz.

© Instagram Serena popped on a pair of bow-adorned heels

For jewellery, the record-breaking athlete kept things simple with an understated pendant necklace and diamond drop earrings. Her makeup looked flawless with a glossy lip and black smokey eye for added drama.

© Instagram Serena styled her LBD with a hot pink clutch

Serena was seen posing before a night out in her dreamy walk-in closet from her palatial Floridian home she shares with her husband Alexis Ohanian and two daughters six-year-old Olympia and baby Adira.

The space had floor-to-ceiling neutral wood cabinetry with rails full of colourful clothes and drawers for extra storage. After all, the retired tennis player must have somewhere to store the incredible looks she has been serving of late.

© Getty Serena and Alexis are proud parents of two daughters

Serena wowed when she stepped onto the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton to mark the pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons evening which honored Jon Platt last week. The mother-of-two sported an incredible strapless black dress with off-the-shoulder gold pillowed sleeves which cinched at the wrist.

© Getty Serena wowed in a black and gold number

She styled the dazzling dress with a pair of dramatic gold drop earrings that reached her shoulders and added a pop of colour with her orange manicure.

© Instagram The family enjoyed some time abroad

Serena swapped her black smokey eye from her recent LBD moment for a softer gold look with a winged liner and a glossy nude lip. Her hair was piled up onto her head for a red carpet-worthy updo we can all get behind.

© Instagram Serena's hike was a picturesque affair

The tennis player rang in the New Year in more casual attire. She was spotted sharing an array of sun-soaked photos with her 17.1 million Instagram followers in a black swimsuit alongside her daughter Olympia.

"It may be winter, but we found some heat [palm tree emoji] Island Hopping," she said as she was seen jumping on the beach with her adorable six-year-old. Serena often shares her love of the outdoors with her followers. She was seen on a picturesque hike while on vacation in the Caribbean.

© Getty Serena's gown epitomized drama

The tennis champ enjoyed some downtime in the most beautiful of natural surroundings for a well-earned break from public appearances. She served enough 'wow factor' at the CFDA Fashion Awards last November in that memorable black sequin gown to last us a lifetime.