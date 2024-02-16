Kelly Osbourne raves about 'amazing' Ozempic after admitting she went 'too far' in weight-loss journey

Kelly Osbourne has recently shared her candid thoughts on the weight-loss medication Ozempic and its alternatives.

Despite a history of expressing concerns over her weight-loss journey, the television personality and daughter of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, voiced strong support for the drug at Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala, as reported by E! News.

"I think it's amazing," Kelly, aged 39, declared, regarding the medication. This endorsement comes as somewhat of a revelation, especially given the vocal criticisms by her mother, Sharon Osbourne, regarding her own unfavorable experiences with the drug.

One of the key reasons Kelly appreciates Ozempic is its appeal as an alternative to more conventional and "boring" weight-loss methods like diet and exercise.

"There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something [that] isn’t as boring as working out?" she explained.

Kelly also addressed the skepticism surrounding Ozempic, suggesting that detractors might either covet the drug themselves or be clandestine users frustrated by its cost.

"People hate on it because they want to do it," she stated. "And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or can’t afford it."

Kelly believes that as the medication becomes more accessible and affordable, attitudes towards it might shift. Her comments align with her revelation in December on the Osbournes podcast, where she contemplated receiving plastic surgery for Christmas.

Despite her father Ozzy's concerns and her mother Sharon's advisement that it might be "too early," Kelly seems inclined towards cosmetic procedures, mirroring Sharon's own journey with plastic surgery that started when she was just slightly older than Kelly.

Sharon has shared her own tales of cosmetic regrets, including a botched facelift that resulted in a comparison to Quasimodo.

Yet, it's not just surgical interventions that have marked Kelly's body image narrative. In a September 2023 episode of the Scheananigans podcast with Scheana Shay, Kelly admitted to pushing her post-baby weight loss too far after the birth of her son, Sidney, with partner Sid Wilson of Slipknot.

Kelly reflected on her motivations and the societal pressures that accompany motherhood and body image. "Then I was like, 'Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let's see how far I can go with it.' And then went a little too far," she shared, later lauding Rihanna for challenging conventional expectations of maternity fashion.

Her transparency extends back to 2020 when she disclosed undergoing gastric sleeve surgery which contributed to an 85-pound weight loss.

