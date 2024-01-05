I'm a life coach and here's how I reset my fear of public speaking

When life coach Hannah O’Donnell first experienced a fainting episode while presenting a workshop to a large group of people, it was due to her pregnancy. When she fainted a second time as she was about to present to a group, it was not related to anything physical – it had turned into a psychological and physiological reaction to the thought of presenting in front of people.

When we encounter a setback to our confidence like this, the repercussions can turn psychological and create a belief that this will happen to us again – and this can hinder us from doing the things we would really like to do.

Instead of deciding that public speaking simply was not for her, and living with this narrative, Hannah learnt how to reset the belief she was going to faint every time she stood up to speak in front of people.

She worked with a coach on the issues affecting her confidence and realised: 'If it’s possible for me, it’s possible for everybody to rewrite that script, to tell a new story and step confidently into the future they want.'

Hannah now earns a living as a coach, regularly presenting workshops and running sessions for groups. She has not fainted in a presentation again. Watch her advice below...

WATCH: How I overcame my fear of public speaking

Find Hannah on Instagram at @hannahjaneodonnell and more about her work at www.hannahjaneodonnell.com