Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella stuns in gorgeous bikini-clad photos with twin sister after brain tumor diagnosis

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella has escaped to sunnier climes ahead of starting chemotherapy following her brain tumor diagnosis in October 2023.

The 19-year-old – who has completed her radiation treatment – was diagnosed with a rare cancerous brain tumor called medulloblastoma, which starts in the lower back part of the brain that controls coordination and movement.

After undergoing surgery to remove the fast-growing 4-centimeter tumor, and a grueling recovery including learning to walk again, Isabella is finally enjoying some much-needed R & R.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the USC student shared some stunning bikini-clad photos of herself soaking up the sun with her twin sister Sophia.

Both Isabella and Sophia looked gorgeous in their bikinis as they embraced in one sweet photo which saw Isabella lovingly gaze at her twin.

Isabella shared a carousel of images of herself rocking a black and red two-piece emblazoned with a cherry print while also wearing a large straw hat.

Another photo showed her wearing a black bikini while posing on the beach – and she looked so happy and relaxed.

Sophia, meanwhile, looked equally as stunning in a purple bikini and posted a clip of her and her sister lounging in a pool while staring out at their incredible surroundings.

The siblings are extremely close and after Isabella's diagnosis was shared publicly, Sophia was quick to pen a touching tribute to her twin.

"I’m so lucky to have the most amazing sister and best friend in the world," she posted on Instagram alongside photos of the two together in recent months.

"The last few months have been so much harder than we could have ever imagined, but it’s made me realize just how strong you are. You inspire me and I’m so proud of you. Us forever."

Isabella's latest bikini-clad photos come after she admitted that she had been reluctant to take pictures of herself as the cancer treatment had left her feeling not "like myself".

"I just had a Sephora ad come out, that I shot in May 2023. So, it’s super exciting," she said in her first video post for her blog.

"But I remember being so excited to go to the store and take a selfie with it and I can’t do that right now because I don't really feel like myself or that person in the ad."

She added: “These past two months, it’s been rough. It’s been challenging and it’s been very hard, but I know I’ll get through it.

"I know time will heal and things will get back to being — I can’t really say normal because there’s not really normal now in my life, but things will get back to being calmer."

Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in late October, but it wasn't until January that she and her dad revealed she had cancer during an interview with Robin Roberts on GMA.

"It's been like, two months of keeping it quiet, which is definitely difficult," she told Robin. "I don't wanna hide it anymore 'cause it's hard to always keep [it] in."

Isabella will soon head to Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina – her twin sister Sophia attends Duke – to start chemotherapy.

While there, she plans on sharing her journey with chemotherapy and recovery, through a YouTube series that will benefit her hospital.

She told Robin: "I hope to just kind of be a voice, and be [someone] who people, maybe [those who] are going through chemotherapy or radiation can look at."

