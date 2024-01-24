Princess Kate and King Charles' super-private medical team

It's a busy time for the royal medical team at the moment, with Princess Kate, King Charles and Sarah Ferguson all in the midst of health struggles – but who is looking after them?

We know the Princess of Wales is currently staying at the capital's exclusive The London Clinic following her abdominal surgery, while it hasn't been announced where King Charles will undergo his operations for an enlarged prostate.

Sarah Ferguson, on the other hand, was treated for malignant melanoma at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, the King Edward VII Hospital in London and is now recuperating in Austria at the MAYRLIFE clinic.

© Getty Princess Kate is recovering from surgery

The Duchess of York namechecked her doctors – Dr. Andrew Furness and Catherine Borysiewicz – but as senior working royals, Princess Kate and King Charles have not mentioned their super-private medical team by name.

Who are the royal family's doctors?

The royal family is looked after by The Royal Medical Household, a department in the Royal Household which retains the medical professionals who look after the Sovereign and royal family.

Royal family members can consult other physicians, but the Medical Household are the key health professionals who are used.

© Getty King Charles has a team he turns to in ill health

The Medical Household is not the full-time job of the members. They often also hold positions in the NHS and privately and they differ from other departments in the royal household, as they are not named on the royal family's website.

DISCOVER: How Princess Kate is keeping in touch with George, Charlotte and Louis from hospital: 'She loves FaceTiming the children'

Over the year, the appointed team has included specialists in areas including general practice, gynaecology and orthopaedic surgery, but the roles within the department have not been publicly announced since King Charles took to the throne.

The Palace said in a statement following the news of King Charles' upcoming surgery that they did not plan to make the physician’s name, or any other appointments to the Medical Household, public.

© Getty King Charles has not named his medical team

The late Queen Elizabeth was less secretive about her medical team, naming the orthopaedic surgeon who performed her 2003 knee operation, plus she knighted her Head of the Medical Household, Sir Huw Tomas in 2021.

Sir Thomas works as a consultant at The London Clinic, where Princess Kate is recovering from her surgery, specialising in indigestion, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease and colonoscopy.

Whoever is looking after the royals, we hope they're making sure they're as comfortable as possible!

Royally obsessed? Listen to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast, revealing why Prince William was ‘really hurt’ by Prince Harry’s ‘veiled criticisms of Kate