Inside Sydney Sweeney's insane health and fitness regime

Sydney Sweeney has fans curious about the secrets behind her impeccable fitness regime. Despite grueling 18-hour workdays that span the entire week, Sydney has crafted a rigorous yet fulfilling health and fitness routine that keeps her in top form.

At 26, the actress and model's fitness regimen is diverse and intense, incorporating elements like Pilates, cardio, mixed martial arts (MMA), and various water sports.

Among her current favorites is a Pilates-inspired workout known as SolidCore, a phenomenon that's been gaining traction across the nation, with each class priced at approximately $45.

"It’s a full-body high-intensity workout but on a reformer, and it’s been killing my ass. I love it," Sydney shared with WSJ. Magazine, expressing her enthusiasm for the challenging yet rewarding sessions.

SolidCore, established in Washington D.C. in 2013 by entrepreneur Anne Mahlum, aims to redefine core workouts with a Pilates foundation, offering an innovative approach to fitness that has captivated Sydney among others.

In addition to Pilates, Sydney has a history of competing in MMA, a passion she still harbors despite not participating as frequently due to the risk of injuries that could interfere with her acting career.

Recounting a memorable grappling competition to Women's Health magazine, Sydney said, "It was a grappling competition against all guys a weight category above me, and I got first place." Her triumph in the competition, even against larger opponents, highlights her dedication and skill in the sport.

Sydney also champions the benefits of water sports, attributing her "sculpted" and "stronger" physique to activities like swimming, skiing, and attempting to surf.

"I grew up on the water, always running around in a bikini. My arms are stronger, more sculpted. My abs are rock solid," she reflected, emphasizing the transformative impact of engaging with nature and the water on her body.

When it comes to hydration and nutrition, Sydney is disciplined, opting for water as her primary beverage.

This choice, rooted in a decision made in her younger years, has become an integral part of her lifestyle.

"It's now become 'her thing'," she mentioned, highlighting her commitment to maintaining optimal health through simple, yet effective choices.

Despite her rigorous fitness and dietary regimen, Sydney believes in balance and indulging in treats when the craving strikes.

She enjoys sweets in moderation and has a soft spot for her childhood favorite, Kraft mac and cheese, proving that maintaining a phenomenal physique doesn't require sacrificing all of life's guilty pleasures.

