Sydney Sweeney has just entered her Beyoncé cowgirlcore era

It's no secret that Beyoncé has had the fashion world in a choke hold with her recent Cowboy Carter escapade and it seems not even Sydney Sweeney is safe from her influence.

Just yesterday the Immaculate star, Miu Miu muse and global Laneige ambassador took to her Instagram story to wish her bestie and Me Before You co-star Kaylee McGregor a happy birthday. In the story posted the pair can be seen taking a mirror selfie, both donning cowboy hats and smiling ear to ear.

© Instagram / @sydneysweeney The two have been friends for years

In the post, Sydney paired her Beyoncé core har with a rather juxtaposed ensemble consisting of sheer black tights, heels, a white tiered mini skirt and a fitted peplum blazer, leading us to believe that the shot was snapped whilst on one of her many recent movie press tours.

The post comes just days after Sydney took a nostalgic day out at Disneyland where she leaned into the Mickey Mouse aesthetic, sporting ears and a graphic tee.

© Instagram / @bellahadid Bella has forever been a horse lover

Sydney isn’t the only star to succumb to Queen Bey’s cowgirlcore aesthetic. Just recently model and founder of the new beauty brand Orebella, Bella Hadid took to her Instagram to let fans know that she’s not only embracing the trend but actually living it, competing with her horse tucker in a horse-cutting competition. The ‘it’ girl has been taking a hiatus from her usual socialite-fueled life to focus on her passion, swapping out knee-high tights and secretary core glasses for leather fringed chaps, pigtail plaits and button-up white shirts.

© Instagram / @haileybieber Holiday Hailey is our favourite Hailey

While Bella has taken the aesthetic literally, Rhode founder Hailey Bieber took a more zeitgeist approach, adopting the trend for a beachside holiday escape, pairing an itsy bitsy red hot bikini with a straw cowboy hat and racy red sunglasses.

Whether you’re leaning into the trend like Bella or keeping things more chill like Sydney and Hailey, whatever your modus operandi, rest assured you’re very much on trend.