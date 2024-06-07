A subscription that offers free vaginal estrogen…

Big news in the menopause space: Evernow, the leading digital concierge health platform, has unveiled a pioneering initiative to enhance access to essential healthcare for women over 40. As part of their commitment to improving women's health, Evernow is now offering ongoing free, FDA-approved prescription vaginal estradiol with any multi-month membership. This remarkable effort aims to combat the stigma and barriers associated with genitourinary symptoms of menopause (GSM), ensuring women receive the therapeutic and preventive care they need.

"We believe every woman should feel empowered in navigating her menopause journey with access to the best possible care and treatments," explains Dr. Alicia Jackson, CEO & Founder of Evernow. "One of the greatest opportunities for impact is helping women address GSM – vaginal dryness, frequent UTIs, painful sex, bladder issues, and more. Nearly 85% of women report these symptoms, which start for many as early as their 40s. Yet, many suffer in silence due to shame, miseducation, and lack of access to proper treatment. It's time to make vaginal care as accessible and affordable as basic skin care!"

© Chinnapong

GSM, unlike hot flashes, is a chronic, progressive condition affecting 50%-90% of postmenopausal women. The repercussions on women's short- and long-term health and quality of life are profound, yet less than 25% of women discuss their symptoms with their providers, and even fewer receive treatment. GSM symptoms, which are otherwise preventable with vaginal estrogen therapy, place a significant burden on the US healthcare system. For instance, UTIs alone account for 7 million yearly hospital visits, costing at least $1.6 billion annually.

Vaginal estrogen, an FDA-approved, bioidentical treatment, is pivotal in preventing, relieving, and reversing GSM symptoms. Its low-dose formula is safe for nearly all women, including those with a history of blood clots or cancer, and can be used alongside hormone replacement therapy (HRT). This treatment significantly enhances the quality of life by addressing symptoms that are often ignored or stigmatized.

© Jo Panuwat D Vaginal estrogen is FDA-approved, and its low-dose formula is safe for nearly all women, including those with a history of blood clots or cancer

Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, a board-certified OB-GYN and menopause and integrative medicine expert, highlighted the universal applicability of vaginal estradiol, stating, "From a clinical standpoint, there is no human with a vagina on the planet for whom vaginal estradiol is contraindicated! This is such huge news! GSM affects millions and negatively impacts not only quality of life but also healthspan and lifespan, costing the healthcare system billions of dollars. Access to this inexpensive and incredibly impactful remedy is nothing short of revolutionary!"

Despite its benefits, access to vaginal estrogen has been challenging for many women due to cost and miseducation. Many private companies charge exorbitant amounts for this generic treatment, rendering it inaccessible to many. Additionally, the FDA's class-level black box warning on all estrogens has created further barriers to access. Compared to the widespread availability of erectile dysfunction medications, the limited access to vaginal estrogen highlights a significant gap in the equity of sexual healthcare.

In response to these challenges, Evernow's initiative to provide free vaginal estradiol cream with a multi-month membership marks a significant step forward. This initiative underscores Evernow's dedication to transforming healthcare for women over 40 by offering personalized, evidence-based, and longitudinal care to address menopause and enhance long-term health outcomes.

Donna and Samara, co-founders of HELLO!'s non-profit charity partner, Let's Talk Menopause welcome the news

HELLO!’s not-for-profit partner organization, Let’s Talk Menopause, celebrates the news affirming what a great moment it is for the future of midlife healthcare in the US. "We at Let's Talk Menopause commend Evernow for their groundbreaking initiative to provide free vaginal estrogen cream as part of their membership,” explains Samara Daly, Board Chair and Co-Founder of Let’s Talk Menopause. “This bold move is a significant step towards equitable access to essential women's health treatments and demonstrates a strong commitment to improving healthcare costs and regulations. Evernow's dedication to enhancing healthcare for midlife women aligns with our mission to support and empower women throughout their menopause journey. We stand by Evernow in support of this initiative and look forward to collaborating on future endeavors to drive meaningful change in women's health."

Women interested in this offer can visit www.evernow.com for more information.