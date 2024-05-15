Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tom Brady admits his Netflix roast 'affected' his three kids
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Tom Brady admits his Netflix roast 'affected' his three kids

The NFL player shares his children with Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

In a heartfelt revelation, Tom Brady has shared some regrets about the jokes made during his Netflix roast special, particularly those that touched on his family and three children. 

The 46-year-old NFL legend, known for his stoic demeanor and competitive spirit, opened up during an episode of The Pivot podcast, hosted by Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark, and Channing Crowder, about the unexpected emotional fallout from the event.

During the roast, which featured a mix of comedians, celebrities, and former teammates, the humor veered into personal territory, including his publicized divorce from Gisele Bündchen, the Brazilian supermodel with whom he shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian. 

Tom admitted that while he enjoyed the jokes aimed at him, he was unprepared for how deeply his children would be affected by the content.

tom brady and daughter vivian smiling on her 11th birthday© Instagram
tom brady and daughter vivian

“I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun,” Tom confessed. "I didn't like the way they affected my kids." 

He described the experience as bittersweet, revealing it was a learning curve in his parenting journey, highlighting the importance of shielding his children from unnecessary public scrutiny.

Tom Brady sits with Benny, Jack and Vivi at a tennis match © Gotham
Tom Brady with his kids

The roast, which also poked fun at Gisele’s new relationship with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, was reportedly upsetting not just for the children but for Gisele as well. 

The audience at the Kia Forum reacted with mixed emotions as the jokes unfolded, particularly when Drew Bledsoe, Tom’s former teammate, quipped about Tom’s marriage, linking it humorously to his football career. 

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady sit with Jack Brady between them, Benjamin Brady on Gisele's lap and Vivian Brady on Tom's lap
Gisele and Tom sit with Jack, Benjamin and Vivian Brady

Comedian Nikki Glaser also delivered a sharp-tongued joke about Gisele’s new partner, which was met with both laughter and shock.

Despite the controversial nature of some jokes, Tom’s approach to the fallout has been one of reflection and maturity. 

Tom Brady with his children Vivian and Benjamin© Instagram
Tom Brady with his children Vivian and Benjamin

He used the opportunity of Mother's Day to pen tributes to the important mothers in his life, demonstrating his ongoing respect and appreciation for their roles.

Tom shared heartfelt Instagram posts acknowledging the strength and love of the mothers around him, including a touching note to Gisele, emphasizing her role as a dedicated mother to their children. 'Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life,' he wrote. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more