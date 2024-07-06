Guy Fieri, 56, showcases 30lbs weight loss as he celebrates major family milestone

Guy Fieri is one proud dad! The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star celebrated his youngest son's graduation from high school at the end of June, and showcased his incredible weight loss with a sweet family picture.

"So proud of @_ryderfieri. Wow what a great high school career!! 3.7 GPA, basketball for 4 years and lacrosse senior year, love you son!" Guy captioned a carousel of pictures that showed Guy and wife Lori wrapping their arms around eldest son Hunter, and Ryder, who wore a graduation cap and gown.

The carousel also included videos of Ryder collecting his diploma and a selfie he took with his dad, Guy.

© Guy Fieri Guy Fieri poses with son Hunter (left), son Ryder (second right) and wife Lori

Ryder will be attending San Diego State University this fall as a freshman.

Guy is also raising his nephew Jules; his sister Morgan welcomed Jules in 2000 but when Morgan passed away in 2011 from metastatic melanoma, Guy and Lori adopted the young boy.

© Instagram Guy Fieri's sons Ryder and Hunter with his nephew Jules in a photo shared on Instagram

Guy revealed that during the COVID-19 lockdown he hired a trainer and incorporated a healthier diet that includes more vegetables on his quest to be able to live longer and spend more time with his children.

"It's crazy how life sends us these analogies to live or die by. It's the same thing with my workout class. I know that class is going to start at 7:30 A.M. And if I can just make it a commitment to get through the door and do the first 30 seconds, then I'm off and running," he told Men's Health.

© Ethan Miller Chef and television personality Guy Fieri holds hamburgers in the kitchen during a welcome event in 2014

Guy said he focuses on a minimum of two HIIT workouts with his trainer a week as well as rucking, an exercise that involves walking or hiking with a weighted backpack, cold plunges, daily sauna sessions, and intermittent fasting.

"The thing about cold plunges is that you gotta get through the first 30 seconds," he shared. "When I started, I hated waiting on the timer to go off. But now I breathe and get into the right mind space. The energy it gives you… it gets me fired up. I do it every day."

© Eugene Gologursky Guy Fieri makes an appearance at Macy's Herald Square on June 24, 2024

He also began intermittent fasting, revealing that "once I started getting more serious about that, the quantity of food I was eating, and exercise, it really changed the whole thing".

He now only eats between noon and 8pm, and focuses on portion control.